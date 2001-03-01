Selling over the phone is never as easy as selling face to face.But even when you have a large number of calls to make in a smallamount of time, the one thing you can do is build rapport.

Rapport is built on good listening skills and the ability to getthe customer to talk. (Sometimes, a bit of humor comes in handy,too.) Most telemarketers are so busy following their own scripts,they never hear the customers' needs or desires. However, byfollowing the "D-E-F" formula of telemarketing, you canget prospects to open up--and you'll achieve a more powerful,effective and efficient method of making the sale.