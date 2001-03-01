Ringing True
Three easy ways to sell better on the phone
Selling over the phone is never as easy as selling face to face.But even when you have a large number of calls to make in a smallamount of time, the one thing you can do is build rapport.
Rapport is built on good listening skills and the ability to getthe customer to talk. (Sometimes, a bit of humor comes in handy,too.) Most telemarketers are so busy following their own scripts,they never hear the customers' needs or desires. However, byfollowing the "D-E-F" formula of telemarketing, you canget prospects to open up--and you'll achieve a more powerful,effective and efficient method of making the sale.
Continue reading this article - and everything on Entrepreneur!
Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
These Teens Went on 'Shark Tank' With a Product That Will Change the Way You Decorate Your Christmas Tree. Now, It's a Multi-Million-Dollar Business.
-
I Lacked This One Critical Skill That Nearly Cost Me My Career and My Life
-
'Grey Rocking' Is the Technique You Should Use to Get Through Unwanted Conversations This Holiday Season
-
Stop Waiting for a Big Idea. Success Is All About This One Thing, Says This Health and Wellness Leader.
-
Use This Powerful Thought Technique and Watch Your Team Succeed
-
Here's How You Can Tell Which Franchise Opportunity Is Best for You
-
How Will Consumers Spend Their Money This Holiday Season? An Economist Explains.