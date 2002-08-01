Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If there's a credit squeeze on lending to small businesses,or if competition for entrepreneurs' business has slackened,somebody forgot to tell the banks-particularly the big ones."Boy, I don't feel that," says Joan Gulley, CEO ofBusiness Banking for PNC Financial Services Group. "Theremight be pockets here or there where someone has pulled back, butit's still a very competitive environment."

So competitive, in fact, that big banks are falling overthemselves to show that the small-business market is a toppriority. Pittsburgh-based PNC recently announced plans to lend $12billion to new and existing small-business customers over the nextthree years, an increase of about 10 percent per year. Thatannouncement came on the heels of the bank's decision todrastically cut back corporate lending to reduce risk.