Steve Dennen recently found himself in a sticky situation manybusinesses face when they move. Despite lots of number crunching,it was hard for his accounting firm to determine the total movingbudget, including office renovation. When Dennen considered hisoptions for a high-tech phone system, he decided to head down apath many entrepreneurs are choosing to take these days: leasingequipment. "We were moving and didn't have a [fixed]budget," says the 47-year-old co-founder of Kenney, Dennen,Lague P.C. in Andover, Massachusetts. "Leasing gave us theflexibility of not having to purchase the system upfront, and itwas easier than getting a loan."

Although Dennen had previously leased equipment for his6-year-old business, he felt encouraged to do so again when helistened to his clients share positive stories about how easy itwas to lease. Dennen made the experience a little different thistime by going online to take care of the entire leasingarrangement. Whether such transactions are done online or offline,eight out of every 10 businesses currently lease instead of buyequipment for their offices. And, according to the EquipmentLeasing Association of America, telecommunications and computerequipment have taken the lead for the fastest-growing sector ofequipment leasing.