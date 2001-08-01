Who's Talking?
Women are, and smooth negotiations depend on polished skills.
It's been said that women are better negotiators than men.Maybe that's because they have to be. Say what you will aboutstereotypes, but society gives men the one-up role: They'recheered for being loud, forceful competitors. Yet for women, theplaying field has never been level, so dealing with the"boys' club" requires a more sophisticated game plan.Where women can't use intimidation to come out ahead, they canuse negotiation to succeed.
Business deals provide special challenges for femalenegotiators. "Men are presumed competent, and women arepresumed incompetent until proven otherwise," explains DorothyRichardson, an entertainment and contract attorney and lecturer inWoodland Hills, California. Negotiation is all about power, andthis presumption creates an instant imbalance. Unfortunately, womenhaul this baggage into every bargaining room.
Continue reading this article - and everything on Entrepreneur!
Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
How to Change Your Money Mindset in 2023, According to This Couple Who Paid Off More Than $100,000 in Debt
-
The 3 Questions Every Entrepreneur Needs to Be Able to Answer
-
If You Want to Be a Great Communicator, Avoid Falling Into These Classic Traps
-
How a Man Who Strives to Live a Possession-Free Life and a Miami Photographer Struck Up an Unexpected Friendship — and What They Can Teach You About the Importance of Human Connection
-
5 Priceless Lessons for First-Time Entrepreneurs
-
The Smartest People in the Room Often Overlook This Critical Attribute to Success
-
8 Essential Real Estate Questions to Ask Potential Franchisors
-
Most New Year's Resolutions Fail — But Here Are 5 You'll Actually Keep