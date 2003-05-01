For Subscribers

It's All Talk

You don't have to tear your hair out every time you read a contract that's chock-full of legalese.

By Marc Diener

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

We can speculate about why legal language is so opaque. Butwhether legalese is a conspiracy against the laity, the result ofinstitutional inertia--or something else entirely--reallydoesn't matter. Most contracts are written in this bulkydialect and, like it or not, we all have to deal with it. Ofcourse, for the well-financed deal-maker, legalese is nothing morethan an annoyance--their attorneys take care of it. But ifyou're not budgeted for professional help, or if your deal istoo small to justify legal fees, what should you do?

For one thing, don't despair. Read the paperwork anyway. Atleast you can double-check material terms: how much, what, whereand so on. Even the best professional can miss something; anotherpair of eyes doesn't hurt. Then, do your best. When you mustread agreements without the help of a lawyer, follow theserules:

Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+

For just $5, you can get unlimited access to all Entrepreneur’s premium content. You’ll find:

  • Digestible insight on how to be a better entrepreneur and leader
  • Lessons for starting and growing a business from our expert network of CEOs and founders
  • Meaningful content to help you make sharper decisions
  • Business and life hacks to help you stay ahead of the curve
Join Now Log In

Related Topics

Contracts

Editor's Pick

The Dark Side of Pay Transparency — And What to Do If You Find Out You're Being Underpaid
Thinking of a Career Change? Here Are 4 Steps You Can Take to Get There.
A Founder Who Bootstrapped Her Jewelry Business With Just $1,000 Now Sees 7-Figure Revenue Because She Knew Something About Her Customers Nobody Else Did
Use These Words and Gestures to Impress Your Boss
Everything You Need to Know About Franchise Law
The Top 2% Swear By This Negotiation Tactic Most People Overlook

Most Popular

See all
Business News

A Mississippi News Anchor Is Under Fire for Quoting Snoop Dogg

WLBT's Barbara Bassett used the rapper's "fo shizzle" phrase during a live broadcast, causing the station to let her go.

By Jonathan Small

Travel

6 Secret Tools for Flying First Class (Without Paying Full Price)

It's time to reimagine upgrading. Here's how to fly first class on every flight, business or personal.

By Mike Koenigs

Business News

An HR Specialist Explains Why Unlimited PTO Can Hurt You In The Long Run

One TikToker is going viral after explaining why accrued PTO is better than unlimited days off.

By Emily Rella

Living

The Hidden Dangers of Not Taking Your Vacation Days

American workers' reluctance to use vacation time is turning into a crisis.

By Ryan Droste

Business Solutions

Save More Than $300 on this AI-powered Photo Editing Software and Discover the Beauty of AI-Assisted Images

Get award-winning, AI-powered photo editing software, plus extra add ons, all for just $79.

By Entrepreneur Store

By Gabrielle Bienasz