Loosen up! It is still possible to run a company where cracking smiles and having a blast are part of the daily routine.

We're no longer allowed to have fun at work. So just shelvethose plans you had for your business that included camaraderie andlaughter in the office. The Internet bust made one thing clear: Funbelongs at home, and work belongs in the office. Trying to mix thetwo is what caused the disaster in the first place. So,remember--no fun. Ever.

Or so you've been told. But did the dotcom fallout reallyput an end to all fun? "I get asked that question all thetime," says Leslie Yerkes, founder of Catalyst ConsultingGroup Inc. in Cleveland and author of Fun Works: Creating Places Where People Love ToWork. "Ask yourself this question: Did the dotcomsinvent fun as a work element? No."