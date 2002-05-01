Think you know the face of urban America? The U.S. city is in for a workout.

Whatever rises from Ground Zero, there's no question theidea of redevelopment has spurred a rethinking of the Americancity. But what will that city look like? And how will entrepreneursfit into it? If we look to the past, the answer to both questionsmay be: better.

New York City isn't the first to be reborn from catastrophe.Chicago hatched itself as a metropolis of stone, steel and industryafter the 1871 fire destroyed most of its wooden structures. SanFrancisco's elevated Embarcadero Freeway, damaged in the 1989earthquake, was later demolished, and what were once blocks ofurban decay have been rebuilt into a vibrant new area full of homesand businesses. Similar developments are happening across thecountry due to urban renewal, redevelopment of old industrial sitesand general rethinking of what a city is.