For Subscribers

Talking Shop

Wonder what makes shoppers tick? 5 retail superstars reveal how to please customers and, more important, how to keep them coming back for more.

By Elizabeth Goodgold

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Is it a trend or a fad? Will it sell or wind up on the clearance rack? Will it turn my customers on or off? These are questions retailers face every day. Make the wrong decision, and witness a sales dive. Make the right decision, and become a retail hero.

Assembled here are a diverse group of retailers: ESPN Zone, Hot Topic, Starbucks, Anthropologieand Build-A-Bear Workshop. Each one is succeeding because it has discovered an innovative solution to a unique retail problem. Read closely to find out how to target a fickle customer, develop an enduring brand, create a destination, sell a lifestyle and build a relationship with your clientele.

Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+

Join the internet’s leading entrepreneur community! With your subscription you’ll get:

  • Access to all of our premium content and an ad-free experience
  • A complimentary subscription to Entrepreneur Magazine
  • Four free e-books a year and 20% off everything from our bookstore
  • Exclusive events with business celebrities and successful entrepreneurs
Subscribe now Log In

Editor's Pick

Meet the TikToker Who Went From Sleeping in His Truck to Starting a 7-Figure Tax Business
Hustle Culture 'Sucks' — But One Entrepreneur's 'Laziness Principle' Can Make You More Money With Less Work
I Built a Billion-Dollar Business in Just 10 Years, and These Are the 9 Mantras I Live By
Why We Stay in Dysfunctional Relationships When We Know It's Best to Walk Away
The 8 Rules to Live By in Franchise Marketing, According to Top Franchise CMOs
Do You Know the One Thing That Can Make Your Money Go Further in Real Estate Investing?

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'Pretentious, Arrogant, Self-Absorbed': MLB Player Slammed After Claiming His Pregnant Wife Had to Clean Up Mess on Airplane

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass is under fire for calling out United Airlines after his 2-year-old daughter spilled popcorn on a recent flight.

By Emily Rella

Business News

Nursing School Operators in Florida Face 20 Years in Prison For Selling Thousands of Fake Diplomas To Students

Prosecutors on the case say it was a multimillion-dollar scheme enacted by a network of over two dozen nursing school professionals.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Business News

Facebook May Owe You Money. Here's How to Find Out and Join the Class Action Lawsuit

If you've used Facebook in the last 16 years, you might be owed some compensation — and not just for your time.

By Sam Silverman

Science & Technology

Cloud Data Warehouses Are a Game-Changer for Modern Businesses. Here's How to Utilize Them for Growth and Expansion.

In this era of industrialization, modern businesses flourish on the foundations of cloud computing, in which cloud data warehouses are one of its pillars. Here is how contemporary businesses leverage this weapon for business growth.

By Taiwo Sotikare

Business News

'I Teach People How to Live Their Rich Life:' Finance Expert Ramit Sethi Gets a Netflix Show

The author of "I Will Teach You to Be Rich" is taking his financial advice on the road.

By Sam Silverman

Growing a Business

As Inflation Bites, Loyalty Programs Are More Important Than Ever. Here's How to Create One That'll Stand the Test of Time.

Discounts and rewards form the backbone of loyalty programs. But the future has more in store for companies that are willing to go beyond what exists today.

By Colleen Murray