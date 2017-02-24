How to Create Videos that Sell without Selling

Author Jill Schiefelbein chats with Alex Charfen, CEO of Charfen, about the one thing you can do to make better livestream videos that convert.

learn more about Jill Schiefelbein

By Jill Schiefelbein

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

This video is part of a series brought to you by Entrepreneur's book division, Entrepreneur Press, the publisher of Jill Schiefelbein's book Dynamic Communication: 27 Strategies to Grow, Lead, and Manage Your Business.

In this Dynamic Communication interview, author Jill Schiefelbein chats with Alex Charfen, CEO of Charfen, who gives a tip that can help you grow your business. Perfect for entrepreneurs, small businesses, sales teams, marketing teams, livestreamers, video creators and more.

  • How is livestreaming different than video marketing?
  • How can you build trust with your audience and form relationships?
  • Why should you not focus on selling in videos and livestreams?

Learn the answer to these questions and more in this video with entrepreneur, business owner,and awesome guy Alex Charfen.

Want to see the full interview with Charfen? Learn more below.

Charfen's interview excerpt is featured in Dynamic Communication: Strategies to Grow, Lead, & Manage Your Business Chapter 7: Making Kick-Ass Videos That Educate and Attract.

In this 27-video series, the author of Dynamic Communication: 27 Strategies to Grow, Lead, & Manage Your Business, Jill Schiefelbein, interviews stand-out companies and entrepreneurs to bring you great bites of information to help improve your communication and drive results. You can access 12-plus hours of content -- the full interviews for each of these 27 brilliant minds -- by purchasing Dynamic Communication: 27 Strategies to Grow, Lead, & Manage Your Business and accessing the book's bonus site.

Watch more videos from Jill on her YouTube channel and buy the book at Amazon.

Jill Schiefelbein

Professional Speaker and Business Communication Expert

Jill Schiefelbein is a former professor, professional speaker, and business communication expert. From analyzing documents obtained from military raids of terrorist camps to dissect jihadi communication strategies, building an online education office serving more than 60,000 students, to her own award-winning entrepreneurial ventures, Schiefelbein loves a strategic challenge. Her business, The Dynamic Communicator, creates and executes communication strategies that help companies solve problems, retain talent and produce revenue. Pre-order her new book Dynamic Communication (Entrepreneur Press, March 2017) today.

