Author Jill Schiefelbein chats with Andy Crestodina, co-founder or Orbit Media and author of 'Content Chemistry,' about tips to create relevant content.

In this Dynamic Communication interview, author Jill Schiefelbein chats with Andy Crestodina, co-founder of Orbit Media and author of Content Chemistry, who gives a tip that can help you lead your business. If you want to know how to organize your presentations and content around questions to better market, speak and communicate, this interview is for you.

How do you find out what questions people are asking on any topic?

What are some tools to use to find questions to help you build content?

How do you read the minds of millions of people to get topics for your content marketing?

Learn the answer to these questions and more in this video with Crestodina, a super-smart guy (and all-around content pro).

