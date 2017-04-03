How to Know What People Are Asking Author Jill Schiefelbein chats with Andy Crestodina, co-founder or Orbit Media and author of 'Content Chemistry,' about tips to create relevant content.

By Jill Schiefelbein

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

This video is part of a series brought to you by Entrepreneur's book division, Entrepreneur Press, the publisher of Jill Schiefelbein's book Dynamic Communication: 27 Strategies to Grow, Lead, & Manage Your Business.

In this Dynamic Communication interview, author Jill Schiefelbein chats with Andy Crestodina, co-founder of Orbit Media and author of Content Chemistry, who gives a tip that can help you lead your business. If you want to know how to organize your presentations and content around questions to better market, speak and communicate, this interview is for you.

  • How do you find out what questions people are asking on any topic?
  • What are some tools to use to find questions to help you build content?
  • How do you read the minds of millions of people to get topics for your content marketing?

Learn the answer to these questions and more in this video with Crestodina, a super-smart guy (and all-around content pro).

Want to see the full interview with Crestodina? Learn more below.

Andy's interview excerpt is featured in Dynamic Communication: 27 Strategies to Grow, Lead, & Manage Your Business Chapter 18: Handle Q&A Like a Boss: Skills for Handling Tough Questions.

In this 27-video series, the author of Dynamic Communication: Strategies to Grow, Lead, & Manage Your Business, Jill Schiefelbein, interviews stand-out companies and entrepreneurs to bring you great bites of information to help improve your communication and drive results. You can access 12-plus hours of content -- the full interviews for each of these 27 brilliant minds, -- by purchasing Dynamic Communication: Strategies to Grow, Lead, & Manage Your Business and accessing the book's bonus site.

Watch more videos from Jill on her YouTube channel and buy the book at Amazon.

Jill Schiefelbein

Professional Speaker and Business Communication Expert

Jill Schiefelbein is a former professor, professional speaker, and business communication expert. From analyzing documents obtained from military raids of terrorist camps to dissect jihadi communication strategies, building an online education office serving more than 60,000 students, to her own award-winning entrepreneurial ventures, Schiefelbein loves a strategic challenge. Her business, The Dynamic Communicator, creates and executes communication strategies that help companies solve problems, retain talent and produce revenue. Pre-order her new book Dynamic Communication (Entrepreneur Press, March 2017) today.

