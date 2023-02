Tools for getting the most out of your carry-ons

After September 11, most airlines instituted a"one-plus" rule restricting carry-ons to a singleregulation-size bag, plus a smaller pocketbook or laptop. But lessluggage didn't necessarily mean shorter security lines, as bagsthat were cumbersome to open and unpack made for slow checkpoints.Now, luggage manufacturers have come to the rescue, with someinnovative solutions:

ID and Boarding PassHolder: This new accessory helps keep your importantdocuments together. Hang it around your neck on an adjustable cordor slip it into a pocket or briefcase, and you won't have todig for your papers at every checkpoint. From Travelon ($9.99,800-537-5544, www.travelonbags.com).