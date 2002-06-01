Leading the Pack
Tools for getting the most out of your carry-ons
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
After September 11, most airlines instituted a"one-plus" rule restricting carry-ons to a singleregulation-size bag, plus a smaller pocketbook or laptop. But lessluggage didn't necessarily mean shorter security lines, as bagsthat were cumbersome to open and unpack made for slow checkpoints.Now, luggage manufacturers have come to the rescue, with someinnovative solutions:
- ID and Boarding PassHolder: This new accessory helps keep your importantdocuments together. Hang it around your neck on an adjustable cordor slip it into a pocket or briefcase, and you won't have todig for your papers at every checkpoint. From Travelon ($9.99,800-537-5544, www.travelonbags.com).
- The eVEST: An innovativejacket with zip-off sleeves and 15 pockets, it's the equivalentof a carry-on bag you wear. It has a "Personal AreaNetwork" for your cords, plus a laptop pocket in back. Insteadof removing all your electronic devices at security and turningthem on and off, just put the jacket through the x-ray machine.From Scott eVEST LLC ($129, 866-909-8378, http://www.-scottevest.com).
