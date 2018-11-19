Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Make the Most of Holiday Shopping With These 3 Tips

Are you prepared for the busiest time of the year?

By
It's the busiest time of the year for retailers, and from influencer marketing to social ads, the holiday campaigns are in full-force. Entrepreneur Network partner Emily Richett shares three tips for making the most of the holiday shopping season.

First, work smarter, not harder. It's not enough to just leverage ads or only focus on an influencer strategy. Make sure to get all of your departments working together for a cohesive plan to drive marketing results that will compound.

If you really want to level up your holiday ecommerce game, take a page from the marketing playbook of Digital Trends, the largest independent technology review site with 30 million unique monthly visitors, and leverage live video.

During Prime Day, Digital Trends utilized live video but not just to promote big sales and offers. Instead, it offered genuine reviews from guest hosts, which resonates better with consumers and goes a long way in building trust.

This goes for all your content -- think value over promotion. Use humor, offer insights or takeaways and be collaborative. Of course, have a call-to-action but remember, consumers are smart and crave connection, not just ads.

Influencer marketing is where its at this year for holiday promotions, but if you want to leverage these relationships to the fullest, have influencers do more than just the standard posts and shout-outs. This is another strategy I took from Digital Trends' Prime Day success. The outlet had influencers create their own curated shopping lists/guides, which allowed them to be more authentic to their audiences. They drove traffic with Instagram takeovers that linked right to each influencers' personal shopping page.

Once you get your teams and departments working from the same playbook, incorporate live video and impactful influencer campaigns that go beyond the standard sponsored posts -- and see your brand loyalty and holiday sales increase.

