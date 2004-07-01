Here to Stay When you're looking for new hires, temps may not be as temporary as you might think.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
The temporary staffing sector continues to generate gains in ajobless recovery. Since last April, U.S. staffing agencies havefilled at least 162,200 new temporary positions, according to theBureau of Labor Statistics.
It's a sign of the times. "Companies are still wary oftaking on new [full-time] workers," says Sophia Koropeckyj,director of West Chester, Pennsylvania, economic research firmEconomy.com,which predicts the U.S. economy will produce 1.6 million new jobsin 2004.
Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+
Join the internet’s leading entrepreneur community! With your subscription you’ll get:
- Access to all of our premium content and an ad-free experience
- A complimentary subscription to Entrepreneur Magazine
- Four free e-books a year and 20% off everything from our bookstore
- Exclusive events with business celebrities and successful entrepreneurs