Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
Here to Stay When you're looking for new hires, temps may not be as temporary as you might think.

By Chris Penttila

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The temporary staffing sector continues to generate gains in ajobless recovery. Since last April, U.S. staffing agencies havefilled at least 162,200 new temporary positions, according to theBureau of Labor Statistics.

It's a sign of the times. "Companies are still wary oftaking on new [full-time] workers," says Sophia Koropeckyj,director of West Chester, Pennsylvania, economic research firmEconomy.com,which predicts the U.S. economy will produce 1.6 million new jobsin 2004.

