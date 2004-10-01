Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Looking for your next niche market? Consider college grads. Few marketers effectively distinguish between college grads and the broader 18 to 24 demographic. But narrowing your focus to target the 2.3 million students who graduate every year could help you win part of the approximately $40 billion they spend on products and services, according to the latest "eGrad Research Study," released in March 2004 and conducted by Boston, Massachusetts-based Youth Media and Marketing Networks (Y2M).

Add to that the tremendous comparative earning potential of college graduates-the Department of Education claims a college degree is worth 75 percent more than a high school diploma, or more than $1 million over a lifetime in the work force. And it's clear why college grads are highly desirable prospects for many marketers who see the benefits of winning their business early and retaining them as long-term customers.