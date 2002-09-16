Getting the Most From a Press Release

Sending it out just once isn't enough. Here's how to really make that press release work for you.

learn more about Al Lautenslager

By Al Lautenslager

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Q: Irecently sent press releases to several editors of publications andproducers of radio and TV programs, but nothing was ever publishedor aired. What more can I do with that one press release or bit ofnewsworthy information from our company?

A: Alot of times we hope to gain PR for our business because itinvolves no cost or cash outlay. The pundits, experts andprofessionals always tell us to start with a press release and thenfollow up with specific editors of specific publications. Thissounds good, but we have all experienced a targeted press releasecampaign with little or no results. We get discouraged, say thatthe publicity campaign didn't work and abandon further efforts.Sound familiar? At least there are ways to improve your results,such as by getting more mileage out of a single press release.

Finding a newsworthy angle for the information you wantpublicized is a key to getting in print. But beware: What you thinkis news may not be news to an editor. Put yourself in theeditor's shoes. Put yourself in the reader's shoes. Thiswill help with your angle and newsworthiness.

Press releases can also have a synergistic effect. Sending outone press release may or may not get published. Sending a follow-uppress release on the same news with a different angle and attachingthe original press release can increase the probability of gettingpublished by more than twofold.

A good example is the local printing company that offered freebusiness cards to the company that chose to relocate to the citywhere the printing company was located. One press release aboutthis incentive yielded two articles--small paragraphs hidden onback pages of local suburban weeklies. Once the relocating companychose the city where the printing company resided, a second pressrelease was sent, tying the choice to the earlier communicatedincentive. The first press release was also attached. The endresult? Stories placed in eight newspapers and on one radiostation, as well as a PR bonanza, all from sending just two pressreleases. The follow-up plan definitely yielded significant PRresults. Following up an original story with another newsworthyangle increased the PR and the ensuing results for the printingcompany. There are many more examples like this, but the key isalways follow-up.

Besides follow-up, there are other things that can be done tomake PR more efficient with even more results. The following arejust a few more ideas:

  • Post press releases on your Web site.
  • Send a copy of a press release with a letter letting customersand prospects know what is going on in your company.
  • Include a press release as part of a sales kit/presentationfolder.
  • Use a press release that's been published as grounds for aletter to the editor.
  • Attach to a follow-up press release.
  • Include a link to a press release published online in anye-mail correspondence.
  • Include the same link in your e-mail signature.
  • Put the press release in a frame and display it in your placeof business.
  • Include the press release in any sales correspondence withprospects and customers.

These are just a few ideas. But it's easy to see that evenwhen your campaign doesn't catch the attention of editors orproducers, there's always more marketing that can be done witha single press release.

Alfred J. Lautenslager is an award-winning marketing and PRconsultant, direct-mail promotion specialist, principle ofmarketing consulting firm Marketing Now, and president and owner ofThe Ink Well, a commercial printing and mailing company in Wheaton,Illinois. Visit his Web sites at http://www.market-for-profits.comand http://www.1-800-inkwell.com, ore-mail him at al@market-for-profits.com.

The opinions expressed in this column are thoseof the author, not of Entrepreneur.com. All answers are intended tobe general in nature, without regard to specific geographical areasor circumstances, and should only be relied upon after consultingan appropriate expert, such as an attorney oraccountant.
Al Lautenslager

Author, Speaker, and Consultant

Al Lautenslager is an award-winning marketing expert, bestselling author, highly sought-after speaker, consultant, and entrepreneur. He is the principal of Market For Profits, a Midwestern-based marketing consulting firm; former president and owner of The Ink Well, a direct marketing, printing, and a Certified Guerrilla Marketing Coach.

Related Topics

Marketing Public Relations

Editor's Pick

This Black Founder Stayed True to His Triple 'Win' Strategy to Build a $1 Billion Business
These Are the 10 Most Difficult Conversations to Have in the Workplace — and How to Handle Them
This Founder Started a Wellness Brand in Her Kitchen — Now She Partners With Target and Uses Her Platform to Combat Medical Racism in the U.S.
Is Your Client Actually a Nightmare? Watch Out for These 3 Red Flags.
Before Diving Into Franchise Ownership, You Need to Ask Yourself This One Key Question
Employees Are 45 Minutes More Productive Each Week Thanks to This Divisive Work Environment

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Walmart Leaked Memo Warns Against Employees Sharing Corporate Information With ChatGPT

The retail giant's tech wing also warned against sharing customer info with AI bots.

By Steve Huff

Living

Invest in Yourself: 10 Things Every Working Woman Should Do This Year

When striving for success, it is easy to forget about your mental and physical health. But without health, you cannot fully succeed. Follow these ten lifestyle strategies for success in your personal and professional life.

By Kelly Hyman

Business News

The 6 Worst College Majors to Choose If You Want to Make a Lot of Money in Your First Job, from Psychology to Hospitality

There are six college degrees that left graduates earning a median salary of $40,000 or less five years after graduation, according to an analysis by the New York Federal Reserve.

By Marielle Descalsota

Money & Finance

What Is a W-4 Form and How Do I Fill One Out?

Are you trying to figure out how to fill out the tax form from your new employer? Here's a step-by-step guide and more for the W-4 form.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Business News

Warren Buffett and Partner Charlie Munger Reveal Their Best Business Advice For 2023

The CEO and chairman of Berkshire Hathaway shared his partner in crime at the company's best aphorisms in his annual letter.

By Gabrielle Bienasz

Business News

Jack Dorsey's 'BlueSky' Twitter Alternative Hits App Store

Membership is currently only available through invitation.

By Steve Huff