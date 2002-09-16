Sending it out just once isn't enough. Here's how to really make that press release work for you.

Q: Irecently sent press releases to several editors of publications andproducers of radio and TV programs, but nothing was ever publishedor aired. What more can I do with that one press release or bit ofnewsworthy information from our company?

A: Alot of times we hope to gain PR for our business because itinvolves no cost or cash outlay. The pundits, experts andprofessionals always tell us to start with a press release and thenfollow up with specific editors of specific publications. Thissounds good, but we have all experienced a targeted press releasecampaign with little or no results. We get discouraged, say thatthe publicity campaign didn't work and abandon further efforts.Sound familiar? At least there are ways to improve your results,such as by getting more mileage out of a single press release.

Finding a newsworthy angle for the information you wantpublicized is a key to getting in print. But beware: What you thinkis news may not be news to an editor. Put yourself in theeditor's shoes. Put yourself in the reader's shoes. Thiswill help with your angle and newsworthiness.

Press releases can also have a synergistic effect. Sending outone press release may or may not get published. Sending a follow-uppress release on the same news with a different angle and attachingthe original press release can increase the probability of gettingpublished by more than twofold.

A good example is the local printing company that offered freebusiness cards to the company that chose to relocate to the citywhere the printing company was located. One press release aboutthis incentive yielded two articles--small paragraphs hidden onback pages of local suburban weeklies. Once the relocating companychose the city where the printing company resided, a second pressrelease was sent, tying the choice to the earlier communicatedincentive. The first press release was also attached. The endresult? Stories placed in eight newspapers and on one radiostation, as well as a PR bonanza, all from sending just two pressreleases. The follow-up plan definitely yielded significant PRresults. Following up an original story with another newsworthyangle increased the PR and the ensuing results for the printingcompany. There are many more examples like this, but the key isalways follow-up.

Besides follow-up, there are other things that can be done tomake PR more efficient with even more results. The following arejust a few more ideas:

Post press releases on your Web site.

Send a copy of a press release with a letter letting customersand prospects know what is going on in your company.

Include a press release as part of a sales kit/presentationfolder.

Use a press release that's been published as grounds for aletter to the editor.

Attach to a follow-up press release.

Include a link to a press release published online in anye-mail correspondence.

Include the same link in your e-mail signature.

Put the press release in a frame and display it in your placeof business.

Include the press release in any sales correspondence withprospects and customers.

These are just a few ideas. But it's easy to see that evenwhen your campaign doesn't catch the attention of editors orproducers, there's always more marketing that can be done witha single press release.

Alfred J. Lautenslager is an award-winning marketing and PR consultant, direct-mail promotion specialist, principle of marketing consulting firm Marketing Now, and president and owner of The Ink Well, a commercial printing and mailing company in Wheaton, Illinois.