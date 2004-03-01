Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Name a field, any field, and you can find a consultant ready,willing and (hopefully) able to advise and bill you for his or herexpertise. When unique know-how is necessary, these specialists canbe key. Of course, you'll commit your agreement to writing. Butbefore you do, make sure these items are on your negotiatingagenda:

1.How do i make suremy consultant completes the job to my satisfaction? Start bydiscussing how often you will communicate during the engagement andwhat form their work product will take. Bargain for approvalrights, periodic progress reports and the like. Then put yourselfin the driver's seat with a street-smart payment schedule thatprotects you. Negotiate milestones, and peg payments to them, withfinal payment conditioned on final delivery. When possible, payafter services are rendered.