Patrick Bet-David on the Biggest Mistake Marketers Make

How one marketing misstep could be costing you millions.

learn more about Patrick Bet-David

By Patrick Bet-David

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It's human to want to be liked. Natural to want a large audience. That's why it takes maturity to realize you'll never be able to please everyone. Why it's difficult to realize your identity and stick to it. Whether you're a CEO, an entrepreneur or a marketer, one of the biggest mistakes you can make in business is trying to appeal to every single customer. You just can't. No one has ever pulled it off.

In this video, Entrepreneur partner Patrick Bet-David explains how to identify your strengths and market them, making sure you're not constantly reaching for an audience that simply isn't there.

To learn more, click play.

Watch more YouTube videos from Bet-David on his channel and check out his new book Drop Out And Get Schooled.

Patrick Bet-David

Entrepreneur Network Contributor

Patrick Bet-David teaches the fundamentals of entrepreneurship and personal development while inspiring people to break from limiting beliefs or other constraints and achieve their dreams. It has been referred to as “the best channel for entrepreneurs.” Learn more from Patrick's invaluable expertise and check out Patrick's new book Drop Out And Get Schooled: The Case For Thinking Twice About College.

