New York City digs my marketing action. Three hundred miles, atleast five accents and an entire way of life away from my Maineperch, I do more business in the city than I do in my own backyard.It's evidence of an odd phenomenon: We've got a greatappreciation for things from "away": art, people,literature, culture and, it seems, advice. What comes from withinour home, community and workplace is never quite as compelling aswhat comes from without.

Embracing an outsider makes good sense when your sales forceneeds a little pick-me-up. The person nearest the salesdifficulties, the manager, may be too hamstrung to diagnose thetroubles and implement any substantive changes. "Those closeto a situation often lose their objectivity and credibility,"counsels Mike Marchev, a sales trainer, employee motivationconsultant and president of Michael Marchev Associates in Colonia,New Jersey. Marchev, the author of Become the Exception (GreyhoundPress), adds, "Regardless of the sales manager's abilityto train, teach, coach and motivate, there's truth to thenotion 'no man is a prophet in his own land.' "