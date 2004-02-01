When it comes to making the sale, projecting a confident attitude is key. So what can you do to give yours a boost?

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you've ever watched an Olympic competition, you'veseen the faces of champions reflect not only the hard work andpreparation that has gone into the moment, but also the confidencethey have going into the arena.

That confidence is not just what carries them through, it'salso what communicates their position even before the event starts.They can't win without this confidence. Their competitors cansense fear, insecurity and unpreparedness, just as a customer cansense these things in a salesperson who lacks confidence.