The Ins and Outs

Answering the eternal question: Sell on the phone or sell in the field?

By Kimberly L. McCall

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There are some long-held misconceptions about how inside andoutside sales teams work. While some truths remain constant--insideteams that do all their selling over the phone are generallycheaper to run and easier to manage, while outside teams that workin the field establish the crucial personal link that allows a realglimpse into a prospect's business--succeeding in today'sselling environment requires re-examining some popular sellingmythology.

Myth #1: Inside sales teams can'tclose big-dollar deals. Jay Love's firm,eTapestry.com, an Indianapolis ASP for nonprofit organizations, hasan inside sales team that's closed quarter-million-dollar dealswithout ever removing its collective earpiece. Love creditseTapestry.com's philosophy about inside sales for its abilityto close such large deals over the phone. "We don't seeinside salespeople as junior-level. Our inside people are ourhighest producers, and we treat them as consummateprofessionals," says Love, 47, whose inside team is made up offormer outside sales pros. Giving due respect to these pros haspaid off handsomely for eTapestry.com--2001 sales hit $1.5 million,and $3 million to $5 million is projected for 2002.

