It seems like just yesterday dotcoms couldn't hire fastenough. Unable to find qualified employees stateside, many werehiring workers from overseas on H-1B visas, which allow"specialty" workers in occupations such as computerprogramming to enter the United States should demand in theirfields exceed the available supply in the work force here. Demandwas so great, the cap on the number of H-1B visas issued annuallywas raised in 2000.

But given the mass layoffs that have hit today's job market,employers of H-1B workers are coming under fire, facing accusationsthey're letting American employees go in order to hireapplicants from other countries willing to work for less.