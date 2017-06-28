The Top 10 Marketing Books for Entrepreneurs

You might have a great idea, product or service, but it won't matter if you can't sell it. To do that, you need to make sure you're reaching an audience -- and not just any audience, but one that specifically connects with what you have to offer.

How do you identify who to target? Then, once you have, how do you form that important connection?

In this episode, Entrepreneur Network partner Patrick Bet-David recommends 10 marketing books that can help you become an expert on the topic so that other entrepreneurs will come to you to answer these questions, rather than the other way around.

Watch the video to learn more.

