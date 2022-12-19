We may earn an affiliate commission from partner links on the Entrepreneur Guide. These do not affect our editors’ opinions.
Online job boards have become one of the leading platforms for individuals, employers, and recruiters to post and find promising job opportunities.
The best job posting sites will provide robust tools for employers to reach a worldwide audience and gain the attention of the most fitting candidates. Below, we have listed the nine best job board sites of 2023.
The best job posting sites of 2023.
Indeed
ZipRecruiter
Glassdoor
Monster
SimplyHired
CareerBuilder
Dribbble
Snagajob
How have job searches changed over time?
Back in the day, finding an open position when looking for a new job required intense time and effort. Job postings were found in local newspapers, career agencies, by word of mouth, or ads on the supermarket pushpin board.
Today, employers have access to more than a single website. Online job boards, such as Indeed and LinkedIn, have millions of visitors monthly, and the number continues to increase.
There are many free job boards where employers can take full advantage of their platform at no out-of-pocket cost. Job board platforms can charge hundreds of dollars per month, depending on how many postings you need.
These job search sites function as a blend of social networking and recruiting software, expediting the hiring process and helping the right candidates secure positions.
A job search website can be a great resource if you’re looking for anything from an internship to an entry-level job or even something much higher up the career ladder. They can be a great way to help you find a new, better-fitting full-time position.
What should you consider when job-searching?
The best job posting sites will offer services such as free trials, free posting, mobile apps, applicant tracking, resume parsing, candidate matching, email reminders, and email follow-ups.
The bottom line
Finding a job has become easier than it was in the past. With the rise of the internet and the evolving world of technology, you can easily find the perfect, well-qualified candidates on easy-to-use job boards.
As outlined above, the best job posting sites will have robust tools that will point you in the right direction for the most fitting and highly qualified individuals.
Some other career sites to consider include:
- AngelList: Best startup and tech job search engine.
- CraigsList: A solid choice for open jobs locally.
- PostJobFree: Best free job posting site.
Want to find the most qualified employees for your business and don’t know where to start? Visit us at Entrepreneur.com.
Information provided on Entrepreneur Guide is for educational purposes only. Your financial situation is unique and the products and services we review may not be right for your circumstances. We do not offer financial advice, advisory or brokerage services, we do not recommend or advise individuals to buy or sell particular stocks or securities. Performance information may have changed since the time of publication. Past performance is not indicative of future results