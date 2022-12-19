9 Best Job Posting Sites of 2023

Online job boards have become one of the leading platforms for individuals, employers, and recruiters to post and find promising job opportunities.

The best job posting sites will provide robust tools for employers to reach a worldwide audience and gain the attention of the most fitting candidates. Below, we have listed the nine best job board sites of 2023.

1 Indeed Learn More Overview (Collapse) Indeed is one of the largest online job board sites that allows recruiters to post jobs for free. Indeed is one of the largest job posting sites because it houses more than 175 million resumes in its database. For employers, this means that there is high visibility and a higher chance that recruiters can find qualifying job seekers. The products that are available for recruiters include: Indeed Hiring Platform: Includes automated recruitment, candidate matching, and virtual interviewing.

Includes automated recruitment, candidate matching, and virtual interviewing. Free and Sponsored Job Posting: With this product, you can choose between paid sponsored job posts that will rank higher in job search results and email alerts or free job postings that will lose their ranking and visibility as time passes.

With this product, you can choose between paid sponsored job posts that will rank higher in job search results and email alerts or free job postings that will lose their ranking and visibility as time passes. Indeed Resume: This product includes advanced search filters that will scan through various resumes to find qualified and matching candidates for your job posting.

This product includes advanced search filters that will scan through various resumes to find qualified and matching candidates for your job posting. Indeed Apply: Allows candidates to apply to jobs through their phones.

2 LinkedIn Learn More Overview (Collapse) LinkedIn is a professional social media platform with more than 740 million account holders worldwide, and many of those individuals usually qualify for “hard-to-fill” positions. On this job board, hiring employers can search and seek out candidates interested by viewing their profiles and credentials. You can also view reviews and ratings from colleagues within the candidate’s network. LinkedIn’s business tools include advanced search filters, matching alerts, applicant tracking systems (ATS), a company career page, and increased advertising. Their recruiting plans include the following: Recruiter for Professional Services: This plan is tailored to staffing firms.

This plan is tailored to staffing firms. LinkedIn Recruiter Corporate: A comprehensive plan for high-volume hiring needs.

A comprehensive plan for high-volume hiring needs. LinkedIn Recruiter Lite: A more affordable Recruiter option for smaller businesses.

3 ZipRecruiter Learn More On ZipRecruiter’s Website Overview (Collapse) ZipRecruiter is a job posting site geared toward more large-scale recruiting due to its sharing of job posts across its network of more than a hundred job boards, including LinkedIn and Monster. With this job board, pricing ultimately depends on your business size, recruitment needs, and the number of job listings. ZipRecruiter can develop personalized plans for all sizes of businesses, from minor to enterprises. Subscription plans look as follows: Standard: With this plan, you will pay $16 per job post, and the post-sponsored job ads will appear across ZipRecruiter’s network.

With this plan, you will pay $16 per job post, and the post-sponsored job ads will appear across ZipRecruiter’s network. Premium: This includes the same features as the Standard plan, higher positioning in job alert notifications sent to job seekers, and allows you to view ZipRecruiter’s resume database. This will cost $24 per job post.

This includes the same features as the Standard plan, higher positioning in job alert notifications sent to job seekers, and allows you to view ZipRecruiter’s resume database. This will cost $24 per job post. Enterprise: This includes all of the above plus candidate matching, sponsored job ads, resume database, featured company pages, and ZipRecruiter Apply, which is an application tool that is accessible through web and mobile devices.

4 Glassdoor Learn More Overview (Collapse) Glassdoor is the best job posting site for companies that want to show off their branding. You can create a customized company profile that showcases your specific organizational culture and values, which is used to attract the perfect candidates. With this platform, job seekers will have salary transparency and can view current and former employee reviews and company CEO ratings directly from the company’s page. Recruiters can sign up for Glassdoor for free and build a basic profile with reviews and simple analytics. You will have to contact the sales department for larger companies needing more customized profiles, analytical tools, and robust features. Branding services include: Profile optimization: Includes photos, videos, and featured reviews.

Includes photos, videos, and featured reviews. Templates : Specifically for reviews.

: Specifically for reviews. Profile Analytics: Measures your page’s performance and job seeker engagement.

5 Monster Learn More On Monter’s Website Overview (Collapse) Monster is a mobile-optimized job posting site that is more expensive than CareerBuilder or ZipRecruiter. This platform allows recruiters to engage with potential candidates through built-in email and text messaging. You will automatically receive notifications when a new, matching candidate enters the system. You can also quickly search and find resumes utilizing filters such as location, skills, veteran status, and years of experience. You will be able to view shining candidates and compare them side-by-side. The monthly plans for Monster’s job board can range from $279 to $649 per month, depending on the number of jobs you keep open.

6 SimplyHired Learn More On SimplyHired’s Website Overview (Collapse) SimplyHired is a smaller job posting site with limited employer tools. A big plus is that the platform is free and only charges once you’ve contacted a candidate. Job posts are shared across multiple job boards, including Indeed. SimplyHired is affordable for startup companies and small businesses, especially those not looking for a complex or highly skilled job set from job seekers. There is no subscription or contract required to use SimplyHired’s platform.

7 CareerBuilder Learn More On CareerBuilder’s Website Overview (Collapse) CareerBuilder has an extensive database with more than 80 million resumes, a bit smaller than Indeed or ZipRecruiter. You will receive a free demo, access to the recruitment app, resume matching, and ATS integrating service upon signing up. If you are a candidate, you can utilize the salary tools to compare your salary against others in the same field with the same job title. You can also find out what skills you are missing if you want to up your salary in the same position. The CareerBuilder’s Talent Discovery Platform further helps to streamline candidates with automatic matching against profile and job qualifications, pre-written job descriptions, and labor market data to improve your job post.

8 Dribbble Learn More On Dribbble’s Website Overview (Collapse) Dribbble is considered the best job posting site for scouting designers and passionate creatives because it is based on professional portfolios from various fields, including web design, product design, illustration, branding, and animation. With an increasingly high number of profile creators and page visitors, Dribbble has increased its visibility within the design community. Two services are offered to employers: Job Board: post a single job ad, and job seekers can directly apply on the platform. Designer Search: view designer profiles and portfolios using search filters and direct messaging tools. You can search for job titles, salary expectations, and locations.

9 Snagajob Learn More On Snagajob’s Website Overview (Collapse) Snagajob has gained popularity as the best job site that posts jobs for hourly work as it caters to industries that rely heavily on part-time workers. These industries include restaurants, customer service, cleaning services, and hospitality. It works because the platform will match employers with pre-qualified candidates and then streamlines the onboarding paperwork ahead of time. Some of these documents will include the I-9 tax form. Once you select a candidate, you can schedule a virtual interview on the platform. Snagajob will only charge you once a candidate applies for the position.

How have job searches changed over time?

Back in the day, finding an open position when looking for a new job required intense time and effort. Job postings were found in local newspapers, career agencies, by word of mouth, or ads on the supermarket pushpin board.

Today, employers have access to more than a single website. Online job boards, such as Indeed and LinkedIn, have millions of visitors monthly, and the number continues to increase.

There are many free job boards where employers can take full advantage of their platform at no out-of-pocket cost. Job board platforms can charge hundreds of dollars per month, depending on how many postings you need.

These job search sites function as a blend of social networking and recruiting software, expediting the hiring process and helping the right candidates secure positions.

A job search website can be a great resource if you’re looking for anything from an internship to an entry-level job or even something much higher up the career ladder. They can be a great way to help you find a new, better-fitting full-time position.

What should you consider when job-searching?

The best job posting sites will offer services such as free trials, free posting, mobile apps, applicant tracking, resume parsing, candidate matching, email reminders, and email follow-ups.

The bottom line

Finding a job has become easier than it was in the past. With the rise of the internet and the evolving world of technology, you can easily find the perfect, well-qualified candidates on easy-to-use job boards.

As outlined above, the best job posting sites will have robust tools that will point you in the right direction for the most fitting and highly qualified individuals.

Some other career sites to consider include:

AngelList: Best startup and tech job search engine.

Best startup and tech job search engine. CraigsList: A solid choice for open jobs locally.

A solid choice for open jobs locally. PostJobFree: Best free job posting site.

