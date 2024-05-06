7 Tips From Top Fitness Trainers on How to Get in Shape

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you want to get in shape, then these are the tips you should follow right now. Many of these tips are often followed by some of the most trusted fitness trainers in the world. Who better than the experts themselves to get the best advice from? Whether it's losing weight or gaining strength, this guide will certainly be your go-to on your fitness journey.

We'll be taking a look at seven tips that you can follow to get in shape starting today. Keep in mind that you won't get in top shape overnight. But it will take time, commitment, and effort to get there. Let's take a look at what you need to know.

1. Set Clear Goals

First and foremost, it's important to set clear goals. Any personal trainer will tell you this because, without these clear goals in place, you're just working out aimlessly. Think of it as walking around in circles.

So determine what your goals are. Do you want to lose weight, build muscle, or improve your overall health? Whatever the case may be, setting clear, realistic goals will help you stay motivated and focused. As a rule, break down your main goal into smaller, achievable goals that you can track and achieve. This will make tracking your progress a lot easier and celebrating those achievements all the more satisfying.

2. Create a Balanced Workout Plan

Your workout plan should be well-rounded and feature a mix of cardio, strength, and flexibility exercises. For cardio exercises, start with simple activities such as running, walking, cycling, and swimming. These will be huge when it comes to burning calories and improving your heart's overall health.

Strength training is pretty self-explanatory as it involves lifting weights. The benefits include not only building muscles but also strengthening your bones and increasing your metabolism. This can be done by using free weights or even machines. Some exercises may be better with free weights because they give you a better range of motion compared to machines.

Let's not forget the flexibility aspect of working out. Exercises like yoga and stretching will also improve your range of motion and help prevent injuries. Thus, we highly recommend that you stretch before your exercise session. This could be a tip in itself.

3. Consistency Over Intensity

If there is one thing that will help you achieve your long-term fitness goals, it's consistency. It's much better to maintain a moderate workout routine consistently than to do a few intense workouts and then take a break for a few days. Exercises are meant to be done regularly. It is highly recommended that you perform 30 minutes of exercise five times a week. Those two days of rest will help you recover and prevent injuries in future sessions.

4. Nutrition Is Just as Important

While exercising to meet your fitness goals is one thing, just know that it's part of the battle. The other part pertains to nutrition. You need to fuel your body with the right nutrients. Balanced diets that feature lean proteins, healthy fats, whole grains, and plenty of fruits and vegetables are essential. While focusing on your nutrition, it's also a good idea to keep track of what you eat. It's important to keep track of the calories you take in because this will help you make necessary adjustments based on your fitness goals.

5. Don't Forget to Hydrate

Proper hydration is crucial for not only optimal performance but also overall recovery. You'll want to drink water throughout the day. You can do it before, during, or after your workouts. Regular hydration will ensure that your joints are properly lubricated, your body temperature is regulated, and essential nutrients are transported throughout your cells. Keeping hydrated will also help replace the electrolytes lost during sweating, especially during intense workout days.

If you want to take a step further, sports drinks such as Gatorade or Powerade may also play a role in hydrating you and replacing lost electrolytes. If the regular versions of these sports drinks are too sweet for your taste, consider sugar-free versions.

6. Make Sure to Get Enough Rest

Getting enough rest is paramount for your fitness goals. Your body needs time to repair and rebuild muscle tissue. Be sure to get enough sleep each night and schedule rest days into your plan. Overtraining can lead to injuries and cause burnout.

7. Listen to Your Body

It's important to listen to your body during and after exercise. You may experience pain, discomfort, or fatigue, and if this happens, take a break and rest to ensure proper recovery. Your body may signal a potential injury or overtraining. If necessary, make the required adjustments to your workouts to accommodate any limitations or concerns you may have. If you experience severe amounts of pain or discomfort, please seek medical attention as soon as possible.

Final Thoughts

Your fitness goals are important, and these seven tips we've provided should be followed throughout your entire fitness journey. Whatever your goals may be, we hope you are successful in conquering them. If you feel like you are struggling with following a fitness plan, please note that a personal trainer may help you meet those goals.

A personal trainer will help create a fitness plan tailored to your overall needs so you can follow it consistently and get the results you want.