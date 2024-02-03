You're reading Entrepreneur Georgia, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

A 70-year legacy rises again, carried by Mortoza Polash a young heart with a vision.

As the 19th century drew to a close, Bengal stood at a crossroads. A time of change and transformation. Amidst it all, a vibrant revival of classical music blossomed, not just notes and instruments, but a tapestry woven with devotion, spirituality, and connection to something divine. Saints and Sufis, their robes like whispers of the earth, walked with Murshids, their wisdom carried on the wind. For ordinary Bengalis, these were beacons of hope, their faith fertile ground for melodies of the unseen.

Laughter, bright as a sunlit river, spilled from Mahatma Pagol Hashim Ali Waiyasi and his son, Mohammad Abu Helal Molla, as they presided over their musical haven, Waiyasi Darbar Sharif. Here, the air vibrated with the pulse of the dhol, each beat a surge of life. The harmonium's melody, painted with longing, resonated with the yearning of every soul present. Bodies moved in rhythmic unison, swaying not just to the music, but to the whispers of the earth, the murmur of the community, and the hushed presence of the divine. This was no mere performance; it was a symphony woven from the very fabric of existence, a song that resonated in the depths of every being. This melody lives on, carried by Mortoza Polash an entrepreneur, artist, and seeker. He isn't just keeping tradition alive; he's breathing new life into it. Waiyasi's legacy isn't a dusty relic, but a vibrant celebration in Polash's hands. The ancestral music finds a new stage, captivating hearts and minds across generations.

But Polash is more than just a keeper of tradition. He's a young star shining in business, entertainment, and philanthropy. Recognized as the "youngest entrepreneur and Artist" his journey is one of dedication, talent, and a genuine desire to make a difference.

In 2013, Polash's JP Group took flight, spanning fashion, real-estate, media, and more. His ventures, like Joy Pagol Multimedia and Dubai's Alisha JP Real Estate (apartments) and Al Folash Garments (African clothing exports), exemplify his global reach and diverse business acumen.

But Polash's talents extend far beyond the boardroom. He's a renowned musical artist, captivating audiences with his songs and albums. As a versatile actor, he's graced Bangla dramas and television shows, leaving his mark on the entertainment industry.

Beyond captivating audiences with his creative endeavors, his champion's visionary progress through initiatives like JP Tech, a Singapore-based organization, envisions a future by 2030 where 30% of our energy comes from solar power. As a leader in developing innovative solar energy solutions, JP Tech plays a crucial role in driving the global shift towards a sustainable future.

Polash's philosophy is simple: honesty, concentration, and hard work. He believes genuine success is built on integrity and unwavering dedication. He inspires aspiring entrepreneurs and artists with his message of perseverance and ethical conduct. This story isn't just about music; it's a global echo of resilience, a testament to how faith and music can weather the storms of time. It's a reminder that even the faintest melody, nurtured with devotion, can rise again, stronger and sweeter than ever.

To learn more about Mortoza Polash and the legacy of Mahatma Pagalh Hashim Ali Waiyasi.

