Advantages of Collateral-Free Business Financing
The Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) was established in the country to address this key issue. Their establishment has offered a much-needed boost to the MSME sector, as key players, such as IIFL Finance, offer business loans to support MSMEs.
What is CGTMSE and What Does it Entail?
The Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) is a flagship scheme of the Government of India, and the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI). This scheme was launched in 2000 to facilitate credit flow to the MSME sector by offering collateral-free credit guarantees to lenders. The CGTMSE has been a game-changer for MSMEs in the country, helping bridge the credit gap. Additionally, SMEs have been able to access credit without offering collateral – which is often a challenge for small businesses with limited assets.
Under this scheme, enterprises can get collateral-free credit up to Rs. 2 Crores from banks and NBFCs. The credit guarantee provided by CGTMSE covers up to 75% of the loan amount, with a maximum guarantee of Rs. 1.5 Crores. IIFL Finance business loans are collateral-free loans given to SMEs through the CGTMSE scheme. IIFL Finance business loans are provided to enterprises across sectors, including trading, manufacturing, and services. The loan amount can range from Rs. 10 Lakhs to Rs. 2 Crores, with a tenure of up to 10 years.
What are Some of the Other Schemes Offered by the Government of India?
In recent years, the Government of India has launched various schemes to provide collateral-free loans to Small Scale Industries (SSIs) and start-ups.
Features of Collateral-Free Business Financing
New enterprises and pre-existing ventures can opt for collateral-free loans to either expand their services, or meet urgent credit requirements. Here are their features.
Wrapping Up
Collateral-free business financing in the country, such as the IIFL Finance business loan, extends numerous benefits to SMEs. These loans give easy access to credit, and entail a simplified loan application process. You also get highly competitive interest rates and can choose your repayment terms.
Collateral-free loans encourage and promote entrepreneurship, empower small businesses, and contribute to the growth of the MSME sector in India. These loans help SMEs looking for access to credit to meet their financial needs.