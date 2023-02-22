Article Writing: When to Delegate and When to DIY

You're reading Entrepreneur Georgia, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The polls are in and everyone agrees — keeping your site relevant and brimming with useful info is a full-time job. Who's got time for it these days?

Article writers, that's who.

We know that delegation is a scary word to some marketers, but outsourcing article writing will change your life (or at the very least give you a little break). Stop stretching yourself so thin and start achieving content marketing success with the help of article writers for outsourcing.

What are website articles?

Articles, like blog posts, are written content often found on websites. Unlike blog posts, articles are often longer, less biased by personal opinion, and meticulously edited to create authority-building content for a site. This means that your articles can be published anywhere: your site, the newspaper, an industry magazine, etc.

Articles can cover a wide range of subjects, which should all relate to your business's area of expertise and offer useful information that your readers will care about.

Why does your website need articles?

Adding custom content to your website is important, but why should you opt for articles over easier, more SEO-friendly options like blogs? Here are just a few benefits the humble website article has to offer:

• Written content adds value to your website.

• Articles give your business credibility and authority.

• Well-researched pieces create valuable sources of information for your readers.

• Utilizing various content types makes your site more readable.

• Articles are a vital component of content marketing.

• Many articles are evergreen content that will benefit your site short term and long term.

Adding articles to your site creates a more trustworthy and helpful space that will attract clients or customers to your door.

But that doesn't mean that crafting engaging and accurate content is easy. Even if you know the subject, writing compelling and grammatically correct copy isn't everyone's cup of tea. That's where article writers come in.

Understanding article writing services

What happens when you don't have the time, skillset, or expertise to cover a certain topic? You outsource article writing to qualified writers. One of the best ways to get quality-controlled content is to work with experts who can give your project the attention it deserves.

Article writing services are provided by companies that work with freelancers, independent contractors, or in-house writers to create custom content for your site. These organizations often cover everything from ideation to editing, ensuring that you receive polished pieces that will be an asset to your website. Whether you're looking for article rewriting or new content, article writers have the necessary knowledge and experience to craft engaging and informative articles that will appeal to your audience.

The pros and cons of hiring article writers

Using article writing services comes with a variety of benefits — but like all marketing choices, there are certain trade-offs. Here are some of the advantages and disadvantages of using expert article writers rather than an in-house team.

Pros:

• Typos and bad grammar can hurt your look — expert article writers help you avoid those mistakes and give you plagiarism protection to boot.

• Your content needs a pair of fresh eyes to ensure that your content speaks to your audience. An expert content writer can offer valuable advice about your content to help you achieve your marketing goals.

• You pay only for content that you need (plus there are no associated overhead costs!). Unlike hiring a full-time in-house writer, outsourcing content creation often gives you more flexibility with your budget.

• Delegating shortens your to-do list. Now you have more time to run your business, polish up your marketing campaign or work on other projects that need your attention.

• There are endless options out there. Need a blog writer? They're everywhere. An expert article writer? Plenty to choose from. Social media content guru? You get the picture.

• You're good — but they're great. Sure, you may have a handle on your blog, but what about other types of content? If you want expert content in a style you're not too knowledgeable about, turn to qualified writers to get it.

Cons:

• It takes time. While you or your in-house writer will have a good grasp of your business, that's not usually true when you work with article writers for hire. You'll need to budget some extra time to find and educate the right writer.

• You may not be their only client. This can affect turnaround times and communication lines — and that may be a dealbreaker for you.

• You'll have to relinquish some control. You won't know what type of content you're getting when you outsource article writing till it arrives. It might be a perfect match for your brand, but sometimes even the best writers can still miss the mark.

How to find the best article writers for hire

Outsourcing content creation to article writing services comes with its pros and cons — but it could be the thing that saves your business (and your sanity). So, how do you pick the best article writers?

If possible, ask for referrals from trusted sources. If that fails you, turn to the internet and find a few great copywriters or journalists — just be sure that you're not only opting for the most basic, budget options. Start with a few small projects to narrow down the writer pool, and when you find a writer that clicks, don't let them go!

The truth is that there are lots of stellar writers out there with excellent writing proficiency (some of them will even have relevant industry experience — the sign of a true keeper!). A little trial and error will eventually result in a great team of writers that will help you achieve your goals.

Need help finding some great article writers for outsourcing? Let us get you started.