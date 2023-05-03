Breaking Barriers: Investing in UAE LLCs Just Got Easier and More Profitable Thanks to This Local Corporate Law Firm

You're reading Entrepreneur Georgia, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

A Dubai-based Corporate Lawyer is unlocking new opportunities for foreign investment in the region, and here's how they're doing it.

The UAE (and Dubai, in particular) continues to be a hotbed for international giants looking to boost their regional presence. However, the strict legal requirements imposed by the country make it difficult and challenging.

LLCs (Limited Liability Companies) remain the best option for foreign companies to partner with local brands for mutual benefit. But prevailing company laws in the country restrict the foreign entity's rights and ownership in some activities.

The UAE government's regulations are understandable. After all, what country would not want measures that check the influence of foreign entities within the country's economy and markets.

However, when it comes to LLC laws and regulations, foreign companies remain confined to playing second fiddle, leading to less profit. And nowhere is this dynamic more evident than the 51:49 shareholding ratio imposed in favor of local companies.

This rule requires any LLC with foreign investment to retain at least 51% (majority) of its shares within local owners (called National Partners), with the foreign investor restricted to 49% or less.

This rigid division of shares restricts the foreign investors voting rights, decision-making powers, and overall influence on the direction and strategies of the company. So, while the national (local) partner's ownership is protected, leveraging foreign expertise and resources also gets restricted.

The only way forward is to work within these legal regulations while finding space to accommodate foreign investors and ensure that both parties come out profitable. And that's exactly what Dubai-based law firm Nour Attorneys is doing. Their recent publication on the limitations of foreign investment in UAE LLCs points out the restrictions and suggests innovative strategies to overcome this impasse.

About Nour Attorneys

Nour Attorneys & Legal Consultants is a leading corporate law firm based in Dubai, UAE. The team offers legal services specially designed to suit businesses, brands, investors, and the corporate sector.

To date, they've represented noteworthy clients in legal proceedings that involve everything from civil litigation and commercial laws to criminal laws and corporate affairs. The firm's expertise includes services covering Trademark Registration UAE, due diligence services, Company Formation in Mainland, mergers & acquisitions, company valuation, and corporate restructuring.

Past clients report that Nour Attorney's competency in drafting legal documents and offshore company formation in Dubai remains unmatched. As a result, most of the top LLCs continue to consult the team on matters of legal contracts, agreements, and strategies that work within the UAE's legal structures.

About The Founder

At the helm of the company is Mohamed Noureldin (Nour), a top Dubai business lawyer with over 13 years of excellent record in the industry. The man is always leading his team when the firm deals with any case related to corporate law and commercial regulations.

Nour has spearheaded projects that include corporate restructuring, distribution of asset ownership, project execution under multiple licenses, etc., to name a few. Over the years, he has developed additional expertise in patent laws and trademark regulations held by holding companies. He has also helped several top-tier companies to operate legally in different jurisdictions while enjoying all the tax exemptions that the government allows.

The Corporate Strategy

Nour Attorney's groundbreaking plan for addressing the aforementioned legal issues is detailed and described wonderfully in their publication – "Limitations on Foreign Investment in LLCs in the Mainland of the UAE." It's a comprehensive perspective on what problems foreign investors face, the risks that await, and how to navigate the obstacles for greater returns and profitable outcomes.

For the casual reader, the document may seem complicated and difficult to understand. No worries, though! We'll give you a quick breakdown and gist of the plan in the following points:

The publication recognizes that side agreements are rampant between local companies and outside investors in the UAE. The rigidity of the LLC laws compels both parties to engage in side agreements that provide benefits to both sides. However, these agreements can lead to the LLC's liquidation if the government's laws are not followed.

One of the core strategies targeted at addressing the 51:49 ownership issues is to draft contracts that minimize the National Partner's active voting rights and redistribute the profit ratio without changing the ownership ratio.

The Nour Attorney firm will create and execute contracts that accommodate all legal requirements while ensuring that the foreign investor gets expected dues and benefits.

Another route suggested by the firm is to draft a Mortgagee Agreement where some of the foreign partners can possess additional shares without transferring ownership. This temporary or active possession will include the shares' voting rights. So, the foreign partner may provide more expertise during general meetings without taking away the final ownership from the National Partner.

Additionally, the firm also puts forward the idea of incorporating a loan between the National Partner and the foreign investor. Nour Attorney may create a contract where the investor hands over a sizeable loan to the National Partner. The loan may be granted without interest and be guaranteed by a section of the National Partner's shares in the LLC. In the meantime, the investor may hold possession of these shares (along with the voting rights) and enjoy more input in the board or assembly's decisions, even if the National Partner continues to own 51% or more of the shares officially.

So, these are simplified versions of a few of the solutions that the firm plans to put into action. They sound simple at face value, but their execution will require extensive legal expertise from a firm that functions in the UAE's legal landscape while understanding the implications of partnering with international investors. And today, Nour Attorneys fits that bill perfectly.

Where To Find Them

Businesses and investors who want to dig deeper into these strategies may reach out to the Nour Attorneys best Corporate Lawyers in Dubai by multiple ways. They're based across two primary offices in the UAE – Crystal Tower, Business Bay, Dubai, and at the Flamingo Villas, Ajman.

You can also catch the company's through their twitter handle (@nourattorneys) or can also check out their ongoing updates on their Facebook page.