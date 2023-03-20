Can you buy VPS with bitcoin or pay for Netflix? Using crypto instead of money

You're reading Entrepreneur Georgia, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Cryptocurrencies have already gone far beyond the geeky avant-garde, and the information that someone has a crypto wallet doesn't surprise. Coins, tokens, and blockchains enter the everyday language; the only thing that separates BTC from normality is politics and the banking industry. But they will also officially bow because BTC is already a popular means of payment.

Crypto payments

It's important to remember that cryptocurrency was created as an asset for storing value, not as an ideal means of payment, however, you can pay for goods and services if you want. Install an application (electronic wallet) for storing bitcoins on your computer or phone. In the address, enter the contractor's wallet address, which consists of a sequence of numbers and letters, and press the button. Just like you do with a traditional bank transfer.

Few physical businesses accept bitcoins, but in the online world, you can pay for everything. You can buy subscriptions to Netflix or Spotify, and pay for services, for example, buy VPS with BTC.

Visa Card and ATMs with cryptocurrencies

It doesn't mean that you can't use digital currencies on the street, though. You can buy almost anything and anywhere with bitcoin. There are plenty of solutions: for example, Binance Pay, Wirex, Coinbase Visa Debit, Nexo, and Crypto.com, which work just like a traditional debit card. Instead of fiat currencies (euros or dollars), cryptocurrencies are stored on them. You can pay with it anywhere in the world.

There are, of course, fees associated with such transactions (0.9%), but it is possible to compensate because Binance offers cashback. A dozen or so similar solutions work identically and differ only in fees or cashback.

There are also ATMs with cryptocurrencies. The five top countries with the highest numbers of this kind of ATMs are the U.S., Canada, Spain, Poland, and El Salvador. They allow you to buy and sell bitcoins like an exchange office: you exchange cryptocurrencies for euros, dollars, or local official currency. You do not have to provide any sensitive data. To make a transaction you need a cryptocurrency wallet, mobile phone, and funds in the selected currency.

You can buy VPS with Bitcoin, pay for Netflix or Spotify

You can buy a lot of things with bitcoins: furniture, pizza, fast food, socks, sweets, and tickets for parties or holidays. Some companies such as Microsoft have recently started offering video games and other applications in exchange for bitcoin.

Bitcoin VPS Hosting is a special offer from a hosting provider like UltaHost. Without the hassles and delays associated with the traditional banking system, you can buy VPS with BTC and other cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin VPS Hosting is a modern offer of hosting with servers powered by the newest top-tier hardware, ultra-high feature bandwidth, and low latency.

And how to buy Netflix with BTC? Netflix accepts a variety of methods, including Visa and Mastercard, but doesn't accept cryptocurrencies. However, you can purchase a Netflix gift card with cryptocurrency and redeem it to top up your account. Similarly, you can buy Spotify with Bitcoin.

More and more hotels worldwide have started accepting cryptocurrencies in their bookings. You can also use cryptocurrencies to make donations. The Wikimedia Foundation, which manages Wikipedia, accepts bitcoin.

Are there problems with complaints and refunds?

Some are afraid that since transactions registered in the system, by the basic assumption of blockchain, cannot be undone, this is a problem during the complaint. However, this is not true. In law, the complaint or return process does not differ depending on the form of payment, so there is no difference if you pay by card, bank transfer, cash, or cryptocurrency.

Imagine the situation in which you need hosting. So you buy VPS with BTC, although there were some complications with your PHP scripts. You need to change the technology so your website will be delayed by three months. To avoid paying unnecessarily, you ask for a refund for your VPS. Bitcoin transactions cannot be undone, but funds can be refunded with a new transaction.

Will cryptocurrencies replace traditional money?

In the face of the growing popularity of crypto, can it replace traditional money? And will the banking system allow it? It doesn't depend on banks or governments but customers and entrepreneurs. Cryptocurrencies were created in a way that they are independent of banks.

Cryptocurrencies remove the intermediary and can exist independently of a centralized global banking system. Bitcoin was not created to replace fiat currencies, though. It is just an additional form of payment outside of the control of governments and banks.

If cryptocurrency payments become fashionable, it is because people will want them and see value in them. The growing demand will develop innovative solutions, like Bitcoin VPS Hosting from UltaHost which we already mentioned. Soon other companies will follow this path making payments in cryptocurrencies popular.

BTC becomes official

State banking systems are increasingly investing in the development of their digital currencies. These are the so-called digital currencies of the central bank or CBDC. Bitcoin so far has been officially adopted as a currency in El Salvador and the Central African Republic. It can lead to the acquisition of BTC on a larger scale.

El Salvador became the first country to allow consumers to use bitcoin as a legal tender for all transactions. The decision sparked protests from all over the political world and from the big banks. The International Monetary Fund called on the country to reverse this decision.

Japan has also expressed approval for bitcoin. Cryptocurrency is not a legally recognized currency, but an asset used as a means of payment. Many other countries also look at bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies with a friendly eye, and their regulations are not extremely strict.

It is possible to pay with digital coins practically all over Europe, and no country has blocked or banned it. On the other hand, it was considered a completely illegal means of payment in Algeria, Egypt, and Morocco, which is probably related to the dominant religious denomination.

Over a dozen countries actively support the development and adoption of Bitcoin and the entire industry. This includes Estonia, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Switzerland, and Germany.

Cryptocurrency is a value carrier and a hedge against inflation

The threat to cryptocurrencies is the excessive amount of speculators. The ultimate goal of cryptocurrency is not to trade monkey images for millions of dollars, but to do things that make sense that work in the real world.

However, the idea behind cryptocurrencies is freedom. People can buy VPS with bitcoin and can buy holidays, clothes, or image collections with them. They can invest in the long term and short term. It is the currency of freedom.

What will it look like in the future? Cryptocurrencies, especially BTC, will probably become more common and normal. People will either have digital wallets in their cell phones or a single wallet that will allow them to use several digital currencies. You will buy not only VPS. Bitcoin will allow you to pay rent, public transport tickets, fuel, and grocery shopping.