First Solar Panel Cleaning School Launches

You're reading Entrepreneur Georgia, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

On June 1st, the first solar panel cleaning & PV surface school launches to help the sector professionalize its services. As solar grows so does the demand for solar panel cleaning services and technologies. The industry is in its infancy and across the board there is a significant lack of professionalization in the new industry. The online school is designed for EPCs and cleaning entrepreneurs that want to accelerate their knowledge in the utility-scale, commercial, industrial, and residential segments. It also prepares the industry for up-and-coming PV surface cleaning challenges such as PV facades, PV windows, and more.

The performance loss is the main driver behind the need to clean and conservative annual PV soiling losses are estimated to be 4-7 billion euros in 2023. PV module soiling is a leading cause of recoverable underperformance. As this industry grows at double-digit rates, the lack of professionalization in this new industry is clear and the risks are high.

According to Carla Dawson from Soilar.tech and Michael Draper from Expert Safety Services, creators of the online school, it is just the first course in more that is to come. "Solar Panel Cleaning is the first step in a process called NextGen PV soiling mitigation." NextGen PV soiling mitigation is a PV soiling management framework created by the Fraunhofer Institute & Soilar.tech to help mitigate risks in the industry. The online school looks to professionalize the industry and address risks and give solutions to them.

Financial Risks

Solar projects in 2016-2019 underperformed their target production (P50 estimates) on average by 6.3%. The leading cause of underperformance was PV soiling.

Health and Safety Risks

With the increase of solar projects across all sectors, there is an increase in the need for cleaning and maintenance. While solar has similar risks as other job sites such as ergonomics, bystander safety, fire protection, slips, falls, etc. the two most glaring safety risks are fall protection while doing residential and commercial, industrial cleanings, and potential electrical shock at all projects. Both fall protection and electrical shock have serious consequences. The electrical hazard that exists is unique and challenges the safety hierarchy of seeking to eliminate hazards. For instance, it would be preferred to work on electrical components unenergized however with solar panels that is not the common way they are cleaned. Additionally, poor installation contributes to the issues.

Richard Matsui. Solar Generation Index: Quantitative Insights from Leading Asset Owners. 2020. kWh Analytics

awareness surrounding the electrical hazards of a solar project. Many in ignorance think that because the current is DC, shock is not possible which is obviously incorrect.

Proper site inspections and job hazard analysis need to be carefully considered so that needless risks are not taken by companies and their employees.

Asset Care Risks

Damaging of valuable anti-reflective coatings and more. In general, anti-reflective coatings improve PV module performance by about 3-4% but the use of very abrasive brushes that have not been tested shorten the asset life of these coatings. The Fraunhofer Institute helps manufacturers test their PV coatings and brushes via the following services

standardized ARC abrasion resistance testing

standardized brush testing

standardized ARC chemical corrosion testing

optical characterization and defect diagnostics of ARC coatings

Supply Chain Management Risks

The lack of suppliers makes cleaning at the right time a very difficult task. Sites are being built where there are no solar panel cleaning suppliers complicating the maintenance of the installation significantly. Incoming new solar panel cleaning businesses struggle to get accurate information and perform optimally in their initial years.

Operational Risks

Solar installations are incredibly diverse and how to clean them efficiently is a significant challenge due to the large variety of machines, robots, and so forth in the marketing place. Matching the installation type with the right machinery and more is not so simple.

Source: https://soilar.tech/thought-leadership/infographics/

Environmental & Quality Risks

New products entering the marketplace that do not have environmental or quality standards. Environmental and quality risks are typically associated with

Machine Manufacturer quality and lack of 3rd party vetting

PV Anti-reflective and anti-soiling coatings

PV cleaning products

Warranty Compliance Risks

Most PV module warranties require that the panels be cleaned on a regular basis. In general, most solar asset owners are not paying attention to the warranty guidelines and may be voiding warranties by not including this in the PV soiling management strategy.

Energy Risks

Unreliable supply of energy

The solar panel school course design is focused on helping its students understand all these risks and give them solutions. The school is focused on all 3 segments which are utility-scale, commercial, industrial, residential, and more.

How big is the solar panel cleaning market size?

Worldwide

If the world chooses solar as 30% of its energy source then our worldwide solar panel cleaning challenge can be estimated to be 35.07 trillion square meters of surface area per year.

USA - New installations by 2030

MW Estimated amount of panels Surface Area in m2 Residential 61,500 15,375,000 30,750,000 C&I 78,000 19,500,000 39,000,000 Utility-Scale 306,000 76,500,000 153,000,000 TOTAL 445,500 111,375,000 222,750,000

https://www.seia.org/news/solar-industry-sets-records-2020-track-quadruple-2030

What is the segmentation of the solar panel cleaning market in the USA?

PV Surfaces

The online educational program will include PV surfaces. PV Glass Facades are already being installed in the United States and in 2025 Ubiquitous Energy will be launching the mass production of its PV windows.

The course will address these new solar panel cleaning challenges.

New Segment of Companies Dedicated to Solving the PV soiling problem

A new group of companies is dedicated to solving the "PV soiling problem" however few are assisting clients in the design phase where the majority of risks can be mitigated. Soilar Technologies is the first company dedicated to assisting clients in the design phase. Their portfolio of projects includes 250 MW in Spain and many others across the globe including a solar farm to be built next to a quarry.

Soilar.tech

UnSoiled

Sun-x

Fracsun

Corrective vs Preventive

Today the industry applies a correctional mindset to the problem and adopts a solution when the solar farm has been built while the problem can start to be solved in the design phase. There is no management methodology or strategy and the PV soiling problem is oversimplified to "just clean the panels". This oversimplification and lack of a preventative mindset create problems, risks, and inefficiencies for the entire solar plant lifecycle. These inefficiencies and risks can be mitigated by adopting PV soiling mitigation engineering services in the design phase.

The demand for solar panel cleaning is rising worldwide as the world races to net zero. The growth for this service will grow in parallel as solar grows.

Soilar.tech's online school looks to professionalize the industry and help service providers understand the technologies, machinery, operations, and safety needed to be effective. As EPCs look to offer solar maintenance services and cleaning entrepreneurs see the opportunity to service this sector, both need guidance on how to do the job effectively, efficiently, and safely.

Supporting INFO

"NextGen PV soiling mitigation" can be defined as

NextGen PV soiling mitigation is about understanding the financial impact of photovoltaic (PV) soiling and solving PV soiling challenges with the application of modern-day technologies and quality standards throughout the solar plant life cycle improving economic output, performance, revenue, reliability, warranty compliance, and managing risks.

NextGen PV Soiling mitigation is typically a data-enriched smart system that combines quality standards and technologies such as PV modeling, solar panel cleaning robotics, PV anti-soiling coatings, PV abrasion testing, bird deterrent solutions, PV soil monitoring, electrodynamic shields (EDS), condensation prevention, tracker/stowage position, cleaning schedule optimization, solar panel cleaning software, safety, analytics, and other technologies throughout the solar plant life cycle.

In an interview with Soilar Technologies and the Fraunhofer Institute, it was clear that both institutions share the vision that PV soiling mitigation is a new industry that is having constant technological advances and that solar asset owners face multiple risks. These risks are not clearly identified and hence their management is poor. The consequences are poor performance, financial goals are not met, asset life being impacted negatively, and PV module warranty compliance being poor or nonexistent.

Both institutions have grouped these risks into the following categories and believe more will be identified as the industry matures. The biggest areas of concern are 1) the lack of participation from PV module manufacturers to adopt standardized testing 2) Quality - suppliers' claims are not being vetted by 3rd party institutions 3) the lack of Innovation Management and 4) the lack of supply chain management.

The high demand for solar panel cleaning technologies and the shortage of suppliers is allowing unvetted products and solutions to gain leadership positions in the marketplace and hence create significant risks for solar asset owners. Newscutzy explained a simple guide on how to clean solar panels easily.

which is a framework created by the Fraunhofer Institute and Soilar.tech. Both institutions see a need to professionalize the industry to mitigate the existing and new up-and-coming risks by using technology and starting in the design phase of solar installation