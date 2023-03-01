Getting employed in Malaysia: things to consider

You're reading Entrepreneur Georgia, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Malaysia is a beautiful and diverse country attracting increasing foreign workers. Whether you are interested in exploring the country's rich culture, pursuing a new career opportunity, or looking for an affordable place to live, Malaysia has much to offer.

However, before you make a move to work in Malaysia, there are some essential things that you need to know. From navigating the work permit process to understanding the local customs and job market, this article will provide valuable insights and tips for everyone interested in working in Malaysia.

Seeking job opportunities

There are several ways for foreigners to seek job opportunities in Malaysia. One of the most popular ways is to search online job portals such as JobStreet, LinkedIn, and Monster. These websites list various job openings, including those open to foreigners. Some companies may also advertise job vacancies on their official websites. Ensuring a valid work permit is important before applying for jobs in Malaysia.

Networking is also a helpful tool for job seekers in Malaysia. Attending industry events and joining professional groups can help you meet new people and build connections. Additionally, you can join online communities and forums related to your field of interest to expand your network. Many companies in Malaysia also use recruitment agencies to fill job vacancies, so it can be helpful to register with recruitment agencies that specialize in your field.

In terms of popular job spheres in Malaysia, the country has a growing economy and offers job opportunities in various fields. The IT and technology sector is a popular growth area, with many companies looking for software engineers, data analysts, and developers.

The healthcare industry is also growing, with a demand for medical professionals and support staff. Malaysia is also known for its manufacturing industry, with opportunities in fields such as electronics, automotive, and textiles.

Finally, the education and teaching sector is another popular area of employment for foreigners, with opportunities in universities, international schools, and language centers.

Get to know the language

To improve your language skills and adapt to the local language in Malaysia, there are several things you can do. Firstly, you can start by learning the basics. Even if you do not speak Malay, the official language of Malaysia, learning some common phrases and words can help you communicate with locals and build rapport. Additionally, attending language classes is another great option. Language schools in Malaysia offer courses in Malay, English, and other languages, which can also help you expand your professional network.

Moreover, watching local TV shows and movies is an entertaining and effective way to improve your language skills and better understand the local culture. You can try practicing with locals, such as your colleagues or language exchange groups, to improve your fluency and build your confidence. Lastly, it is important to be patient with yourself as learning a new language takes time and effort. With dedication and perseverance, you can adapt to the language and culture of Malaysia, improve your chances of success in the workplace, and enhance your overall experience of living in the country.

Dive into the culture

In addition to language, culture is also an essential aspect to consider when adapting to the workplace in Malaysia. Malaysia has a rich and diverse culture reflected in the workplace. Understanding and respecting the local culture is vital to build strong relationships with colleagues and succeed in the workplace.

Malaysians value politeness, humility, and respect for elders, which are often reflected in the workplace. Therefore, it is important to be mindful of these values and to be respectful in your interactions with colleagues.

Malaysia also has many religious and ethnic groups, and this diversity is reflected in the workplace. Different cultures may have different approaches to communication, problem-solving, and decision-making.

As a foreigner, being open-minded and adaptable to these cultural differences is crucial. Taking the time to learn about the culture and customs of your colleagues can help you build strong relationships and increase your chances of success in the workplace.

Working and staying legally

A work permit is required for foreigners who want to work legally in Malaysia. This is because the Malaysian government has put in place strict regulations to ensure that the local workforce is protected and that foreign workers are properly regulated.

To obtain a work permit in Malaysia, a foreigner must have a valid job offer from a Malaysian employer. The employer will then need to apply for a work permit (the so-called Employment Pass) on behalf of the foreign worker. The application requires submitting various documents, such as the worker's passport, medical reports, and educational certificates. The detailed Employment Pass application process is described in this article.

Then there's the expat card, officially known as the Expatriate Services Division (ESD) Registration Card. This card is designed to simplify the process of obtaining work permits for foreign workers in Malaysia. The card also provides various benefits and services to foreign workers in Malaysia.

To apply for an expat card, a foreign worker must have a valid work permit and be registered with the ESD. The application and the required documents must then be submitted to the ESD. These documents include the worker's passport, employment-related documents, as well as an application photo.

Salaries and benefits

The cost of living in Malaysia varies depending on the city, with Kuala Lumpur being the most expensive. Ensuring that the salary offered is enough to cover living expenses is essential. Salaries in Malaysia are generally lower than those in Western countries, but the cost of living is also lower.

Benefits such as medical insurance, annual leave, and housing allowances may also be offered, so it is important to understand the package before accepting a job offer. Employers in Malaysia are also required by law to contribute to the Employee Provident Fund (EPF), a retirement savings scheme, and foreign workers are eligible to participate in this scheme.

Overall, it is important to consider the salary and benefits package before accepting a job in Malaysia.