How to Build Your Personal Brand on Instagram

Instagram is home to branding and product promotions - be it consumer brands or global celebrities. If you have ambitions to build a career as an Instagram influencer, then there can't be a better time than now. With over 2.35 billion active users that use the app every month, there is surely potential to build and monetize an engaging audience. Historically, social media has been used to share cool photos and notify friends about birthdays. But Instagram has flipped that and those days are no more.

From sports icons to media celebrities to social stars, the platform is the land for building fan tribes, influencing purchases, and impacting lives. That means if you can build a successful personal brand on the network, you can sell your merchandise like Kardashians or you can simply charge millions of dollars for a sponsored post like Cristiano Ronaldo. Let's quickly dive into how to build a thriving personal brand on Instagram.

Be 'You' and Stay with That

This seems a very basic piece of advice but it has far-reaching results than you could imagine. Building a personal brand is all about you, your personality traits, what you say and think, and less about what 'others' do or say. You will attract people that like you, appreciate your content, or agree with your perspective on life. Simply said, you should have a unique brand voice that people will know you for. Depending on your personality, your content can be critical, funny, or sarcastic. Brands and businesses are incentivized by the potential of generating sales when they approach an influencer. So, it's critically important to keep your content deliver a constant messaging tone that is identifiable with your brand.

Pick a Niche You are an Expert In

Building a personal brand is not about publishing random posts or talking about every topic under the sun. Take Zach King, for example. He is known to be a video editing wizard with extraordinary skills that look awesome and unbelievable at the same time. This young man is known for this one specific skill that his brand is based on. And, you can imagine he is living a 'decent' life thanks to his niche brand.

Khaby Lame is another content creator who has been able to successfully build a global personal brand. He creates funny videos and posts them on TikTok, Instagram, and other places. Khaby is seen doing promotions for Google Pixel, Hogo Boss, and Binance besides collaborating with his hometown soccer club Juventus FC. So, what's the takeaway here? Choose a niche or topic or skill that you feel good at, start creating content, have a brand voice that people can relate to you with, and stay consistent.

Use Eye-catchy Graphics

Since Instagram is a visual-first social platform, it is imperative to use like-worthy images and videos. Nothing seems to be a worse letdown for your brand than boring and pixelated images or low-resolution videos. You don't need a professional camera or lighting and audio equipment to produce Insta-perfect photos and videos either. Your smartphone is all you need to create amazing graphics that you can share on the platform and attract the audience.

High-quality graphics grab the attention of users who are casually scrolling through their Instagram feeds. Once they stop scrolling they will then see your content to consume the message. Not confident with shooting Insta-worthy photos or videos? Why not outsource the job to a professional freelancer? This will give you the leverage of time to focus on content ideation while having great graphics to post.

Create Content Pillars

Choose 3 to 5 key topics in your niche and post content about them regularly. Let's say you are in the travel niche and you love exploring novel places and hot spots. You can curate your Instagram profile feed with popular restaurants, family spots, tourist attractions, cities, and beaches, to name a few. You can expand the list further. The key benefit your personal brand will have is that your audience will relate your brand with these topics or content types and will expect the same when they see a notification of your posts on their smartphones.

Consistency is Key to Stay Relevant

Social media is all about posting regularly and keeping your audience engaged. Instagram is no exception. If you can't keep up with a publishing frequency, you will start losing the reach and your followers will stop engaging with you. If you are serious about building a thriving personal brand, you have to keep refreshing the feeds of your audience with amazing content, asking personal questions, and asserting your authority in the niche.

One way to stay relevant is to talk about trending events and trends. Adding your unique flavor to the topic, you can simply amaze the viewers with your wit, timeliness, and creativity. People follow accounts to get entertained and informed about what's happening around them and around the globe. If you can be the source to get the latest information creatively, they can't ignore you.

Do Collaborations

Instagram is a great social platform to build relationships and exchange clout. When you are just starting on the network you might not look attractive for the established content creators and personal brands to do collaborations. But as your audience grows you can reach out to bigger influencers for partnerships or shoutout exchanges. These joint content creation projects help their audience to know about you and follow you as well if you share their values with them. At the same time, your followers will be able to find other influencers and may decide to follow them. Win-win for everyone. Interestingly, these little collaborations are your first step toward landing big-scale brand partnerships and collaborations.

Building a personal brand on Instagram can give you the leverage of monetizing an audience and living the nomad lifestyle. If you can put in the effort, stay consistent, and bring genuine value to your audience, it's very much doable.