How to fix Windows 10 blue screen problems

Windows Black screen of death or Blue Screen of Death (BSoD), also known as "bluescreen," "stop error," and "system crash", could occur when Windows 10 cannot handle a critical error.

Blue screen errors are common during the upgrade of Windows 10. This happens when the computer boots up or when you use the device. The worst part about this is that the screen will only show a blue background with a sad kaomoji. There's not enough information to pinpoint the cause.

The message will read, "Your computer has encountered a problem and must be restarted." We are just gathering some error information, then we will restart your computer. Or general stop error codes (such as VIDEO_TDR_TIMEOUT_DETECTED, PAGE_FAULT_IN_NONPAGE_AREA, CRITICAL_PROCESS_DIED, SYSTEM_SERVICE_EXCEPTION, DPC_WATCHDOG_VIOLATION, or IRQL_NOT_LESS_OR_EQUAL). For regular users, hieroglyphics such as 0x000000D1, or 0x0000000A are all available.

A stop error is not always easy to diagnose. It could be a quality update or feature for Windows 10, an incompatible program or hardware problem.

HOW TO FIX A BLUE SCREEN ERROR IN WINDOWS 10 UPGRADE

Blue screen errors can occur when you upgrade to Windows 10. It could be caused by a compatibility issue with an older program or security software. It could also be due to corrupted files or damaged media.

Most often, if an error occurs, the setup will immediately revert to the previous installation and provide no explanation.

You can resolve errors caused by the installation by uninstalling or disconnecting non-essential applications, clearing corrupt downloads and doing a clean Windows 10 install.

Uninstall an incompatible app

These steps will allow you to uninstall any app that is not compatible with Windows 10.

Open Settings. Click on Apps. Click on Apps and features. Click on the Uninstall icon to select the app causing problems.

Re-click the Uninstall link.

Note: If this is a desktop application that you are familiar with, you might need to follow the instructions on the screen to uninstall it.

After you have completed the steps, you might need to go through the steps again to uninstall any additional apps. Then you can continue the upgrade. You can then reinstall the apps after the update.

Redownload the installation files

If you try to update a device using Windows Update, you might see a SYSTEM THREAD EXCEPTION NOT HANDLED Blue Screen of Death. This is because the installation files are damaged during the downloading process. You can clear any files in the Settings app, which will allow the system to redownload the upgrade bits.

These steps will allow you to re-download your upgrade files via Windows Update.

Open Settings. Click on System. Click on Storage. Click the Temporary Files item under the main drive section.

Clear all previously selected options You can check the "Temporary Windows Installation Files" option.

Click on the Remove files button.

Once you have completed the steps, open Windows Update settings to continue with the steps for upgrading the computer.

You can try the Update assistant utility to perform an upgrade in-place if you have the same problem. If the utility doesn't work, you can use the Media Creation Tool for creating an installation media to install Windows 10.

Analyze the upgrade problem

You can also use the "SetupDiag" tool to troubleshoot blue-screen errors. SetupDiag, a Microsoft tool, allows you to download an optional file to diagnose and determine the reason why an upgrade or update failed to apply. This valuable data can be used to resolve almost any problem.

These steps will allow you to use SetupDiag if Windows 10 has failed to upgrade.

Open the SetupDiag page (opens in a new tab). Click on the Download setupDiag button.

To save the file, choose a destination folder. Click the Save link. Open File Explorer. Navigate to the folder in which you have downloaded the file. Right-click "SetupDiag.exe", and choose the Run administrator option.

Right-click on the SetupDiagResults.log folder and choose the Open choice.

After you have completed the steps, the default editor will open the file containing the diagnostic results. These are based on known rules.

If an error is detected, logs will be provided to describe the reason the device blue-screened during the update. If it's a known problem, you'll also receive the steps to fix it.

Sometimes, you won't receive any recommendations. You can use the error code, or any other meaningful information in the log file to resolve the problem online. For more information, see This guide.

Disconnect non-essential peripherals

Windows can also crash because of a hardware problem. To minimize errors, it is a good idea to turn off all peripherals (external hard drives, printers secondary monitors, phones, etc.) before installing Windows. Only a keyboard, mouse and monitor are required for the upgrade.

You can always connect the peripherals after the installation. It could be a compatibility issue if the problem persists. This issue can be resolved by downloading and installing the latest driver version from the manufacturer's support site.

If the problem persists, the problem could be due to compatibility issues with Windows 10 or hardware that needs to be replaced.

To review issues with Windows 10, you can always go to the Microsoft Health Dashboard website (opens in a new tab).

Perform clean installation

It is best to delete everything and do a fresh installation to upgrade to Windows 11 or install windows 11. This will prevent the Blue Screen of Death and will improve your system performance.

Before you attempt to do a clean installation, make sure that your computer is able to start from USB. To configure the correct boot order, you might need to modify the Unified Extensible Firmware Interface's (UEFI) or Basic Input/Output System's (BIOS) boot order.

To open the motherboard firmware settings, you will typically need to press one of the following function keys: F1, F2, F3, F10 or F12, the Esc key or the Delete key. These settings can vary by manufacturer and device model. For more information, you can visit the manufacturer's support site.

Open the firmware interface and set the boot order to begin from USB. Save the changes. After the device is able to boot from the flash drive , create a bootable media for windows 11, then follow the steps below.

These steps will help you to clean up Windows 10 and avoid blue screen errors

This is a friendly reminder to you that you will be making changes in your existing setup. If you don't follow the instructions, it can lead to data loss and other problems. Before proceeding , it is recommended that you make a temporary complete backup.