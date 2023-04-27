How to write print and online marketing content

You're reading Entrepreneur Georgia, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Marketing content is crucial to attract new customers and grow your business. The key is grabbing your reader's attention and keeping it with clear, useful and well-presented information. We've outlined a few basic rules to follow for both online and offline content:

Writing online marketing content

Online marketing content differs from offline content in a few significant ways. Keeping these in mind is important to create a great user experience that will engage visitors and draw new customers.

1. Make sure every page can be understood on its own

Whether through links on other sites or Google search results, visitors will often arrive directly to internal pages rather than your homepage. The key to keeping visitors on your site is to make sure every page can stand alone, while having a clearly visible menu they can use to navigate to other pages.

2. Don't slack on your informative content

Informative content demonstrates that you know what you're talking about, gives customers a preview of the products and services they can expect and, crucially, it gets your visitors excited about your product. For instance, a website for a yoga studio will benefit from adding short, free class videos and useful blog posts to entice new members.



Google is placing more and more importance on this over time, with the introduction of Helpful Content of a website as a whole now being a core ranking factor.

3. Target keywords you can rank for

No one will read your content if it isn't easy to find, which in practice means that it needs to rank high in search engine results. These days, there is a plethora of online competition for just about any keyword. This means you should prioritise keywords with a keyword difficulty you stand a reasonable success of achieving a high position for. Don't get carried away by just targeting keywords with huge search volumes like 'hotel', where you'll be lost in the crowd, when you could target 'hotel with swimming pool in Carcassonne' and be found by Google.

Having a dedicated SEO-strategy including a variety of online content linking to your website, in addition to optimising your website itself. Find out more about optimising your online content.

Writing brochures and leaflets

Physical marketing content, like brochures and leaflets, is a great asset to any business if done correctly. Here are some tips to write content that will catch a customer's eye and hold their attention:

1. Speak to your audience

The tone of writing needs to be adapted to the audience, which will vary according to the function of the brochure or flyer. For a general audience, include explanations of key concepts and walk your reader through the benefits of your product in clear, concise language. For a specialised audience, use industry-specific terminology where appropriate to show that the company is professional and up to date with the latest developments in your field.

2. Choose your content selectively and effectively

Many customers will decide whether or not to keep reading based on just a cursory glance. Before you start writing, make a list of the key features and unique aspects of the product, and write a corresponding benefit to the customer for each.

3. Use formatting and graphics

Follow these 5 tips when deciding how to format your marketing message:

Use headings and subheadings to break up your content and make it easier to read.

Use bullet points to highlight key points and make your content more scannable.

Incorporate images and videos to make your content more engaging.

Choose colours and fonts that align with your brand and make your content visually appealing.

Use infographics to present complex information in a visually pleasing way.

Bold headings, bullet points and numbering will focus your reader's attention, while graphics can convey boring numbers and scientific concepts in an effective and interesting way.

4. Provide evidence to support your claims

If you are selling a language-learning method, add one or two compelling testimonials from students. If the brochure is proposing vitamins, make sure to add research-based information, for example:

Studies have shown that the depletion of vitamin A causes oxidative stress and energy deprivation, which can cause hair loss.

See more tips on how to create the best brochures for your business.

Translating your content

To reach an international audience, translating content is essential. There are several ways to translate marketing content. One is to hire a professional translator who is fluent in both the source language and the target language. Another way is to use a translation software, such as Google Translate, however this option should be used sparingly, as Google have stated that any automatically translated content is considered spam. Automated translation tools are also not always accurate, especially when it comes to marketing content that requires cultural sensitivity and nuance. It's also important to consider using multilingual digital marketing services to ensure that your content resonates with your target audience in their native language.

For physical materials like flyers, you'll want to create multiple versions in different languages, as customers may be put off by having to spend time searching for their language. For online content, depending on your target market, offering several language options may be essential: research shows that people are more likely to purchase products if the website is available in their native language, indeed 40% of consumers never purchase a product other than in their first language. Do thorough research to find out where your potential customers are and invest in high-quality translations to make sure you reach them.

Writing marketing content may seem complicated but following a few logical rules will ensure that you produce high-quality texts that effectively approach your target audience, growing your client base and your business!