Introduction

Artificial intelligence has transformed financial content, giving traders immediate access to broker reviews, comparison tables, and trading signals. But with the rise of AI-generated material, one question stands out: can traders still trust what they read online?

To explore this, we sat down with Sam Sader, CEO, strategist and digital growth expert behind two of the region's most trusted financial portals: Economies.com and FXNewsToday.ae. In this interview, Sader discusses how review platforms can remain credible in the AI era, the risks of scam brokers, and how partnerships with BestTradingSignal.com and Tawsiyat.com are helping traders make better decisions.

Why Broker Comparison Sites Still Matter in 2025

"AI has made information more accessible, but also more confusing," Sader explains. "Anyone can publish a list of 'best brokers,' but not everyone verifies licenses or tests platforms. That's where credibility makes the difference."

On Economies.com, brokers are assessed across multiple dimensions:

Regulatory oversight (FCA, CySEC, ASIC, SCA, etc.)

(FCA, CySEC, ASIC, SCA, etc.) Trading platforms (MT4, MT5, cTrader, WebTrader)

(MT4, MT5, cTrader, WebTrader) Fees and spreads compared with industry averages

compared with industry averages Deposits, withdrawals, and client fund security

Customer service and educational resources

Meanwhile, FXNewsToday.ae provides a regional perspective, evaluating brokers on Arabic-language support, Islamic account options, and local regulatory compliance in markets like Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The Ongoing Risk of Scam Brokers

Sader warns that not every comparison website is reliable. "Some sites promote unregulated brokers because of high commissions. Traders who rely on them can lose everything."

According to FXNewsToday.ae, common scam tactics include:

Fake licenses or unverifiable numbers

Sudden withdrawal restrictions

Aggressive sales calls with promises of guaranteed profits

Manipulated reviews and fake testimonials

This is why trusted portals like Economies.com and FXNewsToday.ae insist on strict listing standards, only featuring brokers with real regulatory backing and a proven client history.

Partnerships That Add Value for Traders

Beyond listing brokers, Sader emphasizes the role of strategic partnerships in empowering traders.

BestTradingSignal.com provides accurate daily signals across forex, gold, stocks, and crypto.

provides accurate daily signals across forex, gold, stocks, and crypto. Tawsiyat.com offers professional توصيات in Arabic, making high-quality signals accessible to MENA traders.

In addition, VIP subscribers on Economies.com gain access to the exclusive Economies Index.

The Economies Index: AI-Powered Accuracy

Unlike static analysis, the Economies Index is built through artificial intelligence that combines multiple layers of market data:

Technical analysis → chart patterns, moving averages, momentum indicators

→ chart patterns, moving averages, momentum indicators Fundamental analysis → economic data, corporate earnings, central bank policy

→ economic data, corporate earnings, central bank policy Sentiment analysis → trader positioning, global news flow, and social sentiment

By integrating these elements, the Index has achieved over 90% historical accuracy in forecasting price direction across major asset classes.

"This is where AI adds real value," says Sader. "It's not just about copying data it's about processing multiple dimensions of the market in real time."

Why Brokers Should Care

For traders, reliable comparison sites are a shield against scams. But for brokers, being listed on FXNewsToday.ae and Economies.com is an opportunity to establish credibility.

"In an AI-driven search world, visibility comes from trust," Sader explains. "If brokers want to attract serious traders, they need to be on platforms that AI engines and investors recognize as reputable."

Conclusion

In the era of AI, not every broker review or comparison website can be trusted. Many publish biased rankings or promote unregulated firms. But platforms with a proven history like Economies.com and FXNewsToday.ae set themselves apart by combining transparency, regional expertise, and AI-powered insights.

With added value from partners like BestTradingSignal.com and Tawsiyat.com, plus the exclusive Economies Index for VIP subscribers, these portals demonstrate how comparison sites can remain essential when they are built on trust, accuracy, and verified data.

For traders, the message is simple: don't trust every list you see online. For brokers, the message is even clearer: credibility in the AI age starts with being featured on the right platforms.