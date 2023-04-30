Meet This Dubai-based Digital Marketing Agency That's Turning Startups Into Established Brands

You're reading Entrepreneur Georgia, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Discover what game-changing strategies this agency offers and what it might mean for your business.

Dubai's growth as a thriving and flourishing economic hub has led to previously unseen levels of development for every industry in the region. The UAE's strategic location also means that the biggest names in business continue trying to set up shop in this booming market.

With the world becoming a global village thanks to the internet, digital marketing and online presence can make or break the chances of any business in this competitive landscape. Smaller players also need to boost their online marketing if they want to compete in this challenging environment.

We contacted Legend1st, the digital agency catering to big and small businesses in Dubai and all over the UAE. And raving reviews by recurring clients reveal how the agency is delivering results!

The agency has already created successful brand-building strategies for over 500 major projects. And the team admits that they've lost count of the conversions they've made for minor projects along the way. With a 10-year history in digital marketing and countless clients clamoring for more, we had to dive deep into what makes this high-performance agency different and how they continue delivering high-quality services!

Founder and Head

At the helm of this impressive digital agency is Khaled Ali, a marketing maestro with a rich background in technology.

Leading a team of over 40 tech specialists, developers, and designers, Khaled balances work and leisure without compromising on either. Their mission remains focused on delivering top-tier design and development services for clientele from around the world.

What They Offer

Customer reviews are great, but they're not the best way to learn about the services you get from an agency. You may get a sense of the quality from these reviews, but the whole range of services a company offers often demands a more detailed look at an inventory of the stuff they offer.

Here's an in-depth look at what Legend1st excels at!

Social Media Marketing

Today, about 55-60% of the global population use some form of social media to connect, learn, and keep track of ongoings. Most businesses know that you can't ignore social media presence in any marketing strategy.

Clients of Legend1st seem thrilled at what the team is doing for their brands on their socials. Whether it's hashtag campaigns on Instagram or tweets that prompt exciting engagement on Twitter, they've executed unique strategies for all their customers.

A standout feature of their social media campaigns is that they capture the unique identity of their customers. So, a small startup just foraying into a social media platform can witness an explosion of followers and views thanks to the engaging posts they post on your behalf.

Also, the team ensures that your marketing campaigns remain coordinated across all your social media handles. So, a unique offer on Facebook will reflect an equally attractive discount on Instagram. The result is that your followers see your brand regardless of which platform they visit.

Web Development

Web design and development was the agency's first service during its nascent stage. And their proficiency in this service launched them into mini-stardom in the digital marketing industry.

Their web-design projects come with a sharp focus on user experience and smooth performance.

The agency has delivered large-scale e-commerce solutions for global corporations and aesthetically pleasing WordPress websites for small vendors based in Dubai.

Graphic Design

Legend1st offers one of the most impressive graphic design services in the entire region. The graphics team at the agency excels at capturing the client's vision and translating it into super-engaging visuals that pop and grab your attention.

We sat with the team to see if they could create a new marketing graphic for us. And the process was incredibly fast, professional, and efficient. The team sat with us to discuss our vision. Next, they created blueprints and mockups that our team could go through. They created some excellent visuals from a handful of samples that we plan to use in our upcoming newsletters to our customers.

Content Writing

Long-form text and content seem to be dwindling away in today's fast-paced web that's more visual than factual. But this agency continues to churn out excellent material even in its writing services.

All of their client's websites contain content and copy that's written and created by in-house writers. The tone, language, and mood of their copy all resonate with the brand's image and the customer's business values.

SEO

Out of all their top-tier services, their SEO strategies remain one of the most sought-after in the entire region.

We know of several clients who have gone from obscure to front-page in less than a year, thanks to Legend1st's SEO strategies.

They have a team that understands search engine requirements and what it takes to boost organic traffic and visibility. All your content, web projects, and marketing campaigns have SEO strategies carefully woven into them. The result is that your company grows quickly from beginner to battle-ready in no time!

3D Video Production

Their 3D corporate and marketing videos are all the rage among clients at the moment. Whether it's quirky explainer videos, animated product features, or creating promo videos for upcoming brands, they can deliver it all!

They'll easily handle the project, from concept notes and scriptwriting to video editing and post-production touchups.

Clients have used this service for medical research videos, educational material, and architectural demonstrations that reach out to both the target audience and the passerby.

Where To Get In Touch

The last time we checked, the Legend1st team's schedule remained crammed with projects. However, if you're reading this, there's a good chance they may have openings for a few more clients.

Head over to Legendt1st.com and leave the team a message with your requirements. Their business team will probably get back to you instantly.

The agency is also active on prevailing social platforms. Check out their most recent posts on Instagram or see what offers they're drumming up on Facebook. There's also a ton of useful information on their LinkedIn, and it's super easy to get in touch on any of these platforms.