Mike Tetreault Is Real Estate's Next Superstar

With unmatched swagger, confidence, and a tendency not to follow the rules, Mike "Tate" Tetreault is far from your typical real estate broker and investor. Every move he makes paves a new way to do business in real estate.

Tate has climbed up the ladder very quickly. From starting out as an agent in 2017 to opening up his own brokerage "The Tate Team'' in June 2021, he has already made an impact with over 50 agents working for him in several states. In addition to that he also owns a highly successful investment company as well.

Asked about his success so far and rapid growth in the business Tate replied: "Honestly, I'm just injecting my personality into my businesses and doing whatever I want. I think today there's too much societal pressure to be perfect or act a certain way and it distracts people from getting things done. Yes, I'm a little crazy, yes, I have no filter, but I also have fun doing what I do and make a lot of money doing it. Don't worry If I pop a few bottles in the club and am vocal on social media, who cares If I smoke a little ganja with my clients? Everyday I'm building important relationships, and the tone I set helps the people around me relax and be themselves too."

Growing up in Fitchburg, MA, a suburb about an hour outside of Boston, MA, Tate had to earn everything he's received in life. "I've seen a lot of crazy stuff at a young age, I'm not a trust fund kid like a lot of people in this industry, I had to work for everything I've had. I've been through some real life adversity and hard times but I won't trade any of it for the world because it's made me the man who I am today". Says Tate.

Also with a background in the music and entertainment industry, Tate has seen what it takes to be successful at a high level and those experiences have helped shape his work ethic. From being on tour with Grammy award winning hip-hop artists to partying with movie stars at the club, having a hint of that celebrity lifestyle has fueled him to achieve that same lifestyle for himself. "I've been fortunate enough to be around incredible people who are the best at what they do, and that has only fueled me to achieve the same level of success for myself." Says Tate.



Tate's future plans include putting together a real estate investment course and also a speaking tour starting sometime in 2023 with some of his celebrity friends. He loves being able to grow his business and helping people thrive in real estate from all walks of life. "There's so many ways to make money in real estate it's insane, most people think of a real estate agent and have a certain impression of who that person should be. Being able to take people from all walks of life, having them become financially free in real estate, watching them quit their 9-5 and be successful, that's the best feeling in the world." Tate says.

