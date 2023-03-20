Qualities to Consider While Looking For Shopify SEO Experts

You're reading Entrepreneur Georgia, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Shopify is an e-commerce platform providing businesses with tools to help create and manage their online stores. To increase your store's sales or searchability, you'll need a well-planned digital marketing strategy. Here, the role of an e-commerce SEO expert comes into play! Experts services help businesses optimize their online stores by ensuring websites are search-engine friendly.

So if you're looking to optimize your Shopify store for search engines and want to boost your online visibility, be sure to check out these expert tips below.

How to find the right Shopify SEO expert?

You are running an e-commerce business and looking for hiring SEO experts to increase the visibility of your store to the targeted audience. Here are some of the key factors to check while hiring in order to make the right decision.

Years of Experience

The number of ranking factors used by Google reaches over 200, so it is important to remember that many small things add up to make Shopify SEO successful. Therefore, it's important to hire someone with experience because they're likely to know what works and what doesn't.

Having e-commerce SEO expert services with many years of experience will help you increase organic traffic to your website.

E-commerce Digital Marketing Knowledge

To get better exposure, you must be familiar with all aspects of e-commerce digital marketing, including email & SMS, social media, conversion rate optimization, design, PPC & content marketing.

E-commerce SEO experts deliver more than just SEO i.e, they critically focus on conversion rate optimization. They have a deep understanding of e-commerce marketing and will be able to show you how these elements work together to build a holistic marketing engine.

Track Past Work Record

When hiring a Shopify SEO Agency, ask for the past records of other clients they helped in order to look at their recent case studies to learn more about their achievements. If they deny then start looking for another option, as they might not be the one you are looking for.

Transparent Pricing

Although SEO shouldn't be your biggest business expense, it won't be the cheapest either, as it varies depending on the quality of the work. Hiring a cheap SEO expert may seem like a good idea to save money in the short term, but there is a higher risk that they will not deliver the desired results due to their lack of experience or failure to fulfill services as they may have undercharged. This can negatively impact your website's traffic and sales, hurting your long-term growth.

To ensure that you get valuable services at a reasonable price, request a detailed service proposal including all the services and fees, and get a better understanding of what you are paying for. If you are unsure about what you are getting for the price, it may be a sign that the SEO company is cutting corners.

Communication Skills

Great communication skills are one of the most important factors to consider while hiring therefore make sure you test the communication skills through email and phone. To ensure their response rate and how they explain complex ideas more simply. This simplification helps in better understanding and clarity about your online store for you and your other team members.

Remember to ask about their method of reporting i.e, how they'll report the result to you. Unfortunately, if you don't ask for this factor prior, then maybe you end up with an auto-generated report that leaves you with more questions

Unique From Rest

E-commerce experts you hire must have some differences, specialties, and uniqueness that make them special from the rest. For example, some SEOs have their own particular stronger areas such as content marketing, fixing complex issues holding your site back, and many more. Therefore, consider at least 2-3 different experts, discuss your and your business's needs, and then ask each of them " what's special about them"? This will help in finding the perfect Shopify SEO experts for your online store who understand, act as a valuable extension, and put your business needs first priority.

These above-mentioned are some of the important factors to consider. By hiring a worthy e-commerce SEO company, you will have knowledgeable people working for your business website; they know well how to optimize to drive the best results for your business and enhance its growth.

About the Author

Meet Rajiv Partap Singh, a seasoned Shopify SEO professional who has been helping online businesses to create content that is engaging and relevant to their target audience; getting more visibility in search engine results, and ultimately helping drive more sales. He shares valuable insights and tips to help online businesses make informed decisions when it comes to selecting the right SEO professionals for their Shopify stores.

It's easy to select an SEO expert when you know what to consider. Collaborating with a Shopify SEO agency can save your time and eliminate the uncertainty and annoyance of not achieving results while your rivals continue to prosper.