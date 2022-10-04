Runway Influence - Social Media Marketing Agency working with top Influencers

You're reading Entrepreneur Georgia, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

entrepreneur

Influencer marketing, also known as branded content or working with creators, is a surefire way to expand the reach of your brand on social media. There's no one-size-fits-all approach to making this strategy work, but with the right planning and research, just about every business can benefit.

At its simplest, an influencer is someone who can influence others. In influencer marketing, a form of social media marketing, brands pay that person to promote their product or service to their followers.

Celebrity endorsements were the original form of influencer marketing. But in today's digital world, social content creators with niche audiences can often offer more value to brands. These smaller accounts often have very engaged followers on social media.

Runway Influence is One of the best social media marketing agency located in Los Angeles working with top influencers and super models such as Alessandra Ambrosio, Sara Sampaio and Candice Sanepoel.

Digital marketing agency offers full production of Social Media Campaigns and Social Brand Activations including but not limited to: talent booking, content development, influencer campaigns, competitor targeting, project management, talent integration, growth.

Runway Influence books the most relevant and most prominent influencers to promote top destinations, luxury venues as well as high-end brands & products. Company's mission is to amplify brand's message as well as produce meaningful and visually stunning content. Influencers help build relationships with your audience, generate interest and craving for your product as well as help you create an explosive brand awareness that lives long past the influencer marketing campaign.

Runway Influence offers strategic, results-oriented solutions that are custom designed to meet the needs of each individual client:

Content Production - Video and photo shoot production for e-commerce, social media and print.

- Video and photo shoot production for e-commerce, social media and print. Influencer Product Collaboration - Identifying, connecting, managing and reimagining product collaborations with influencers.

- Identifying, connecting, managing and reimagining product collaborations with influencers. Influencer Endorsements - Identifying, connecting, negotiating, and producing content with the right influencers for your brand.

- Identifying, connecting, negotiating, and producing content with the right influencers for your brand. Social Media Management - Leveraging our network of influencers, models, and access to beautiful locations in order to create a steady stream of content for your social media.

- Leveraging our network of influencers, models, and access to beautiful locations in order to create a steady stream of content for your social media. Brand Development - Showcasing your brand at today's most publicized events, from the red carpet to Coachella to the Cannes Film Festival - our reach is global.

- Showcasing your brand at today's most publicized events, from the red carpet to Coachella to the Cannes Film Festival - our reach is global. Ambassador Network - Identifying and establishing product or service ambassador networks in innovative ways with influencers that love your brand.

for more details visit: Runway Influence