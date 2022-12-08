Should your copywriter be an expert in products that he describes in texts?

You're reading Entrepreneur Georgia, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

When searching for experienced product description writers, many companies have this question. How important is it to look for highly specialized writers for each niche or can he sort out the topic of input work? We will try to consider all these questions in this article.

What is the product description?

The product description is marketing text that explains what the product is and why it is worth buying. Most product description writers make the same mistake of simply listing its properties. You write for real people, and not just for search robots. Although search engine optimization will not be superfluous, people will still buy from you. Therefore, in the description of the product, it is necessary to take into account the type of platform and its target audience, what is interesting to them, and what will attract them. On one platform, you will need to specify the delivery or technical specifications, and on the other, describe your brand. Therefore, we can say that the product description is a huge set of information that needs to be grouped and presented.

Product descriptions typically include:

Color

The weight

The size

Image or video

Specifications

Exploitation

Product Benefits

The materials from which it is made

Reviews

How it is made (for example, made by hand)

Sustainability Details

Pricing details

Types of product descriptions.

Online stores - accurate and understandable descriptions needed to increase traffic

eBay product descriptions - a bright, unique, and catchy description that will lead bargain hunters to you

Product descriptions on Etsy - concise and concise description of all the advantages and uniqueness of your product

Dropshipping product descriptions - a description that will make customers trust you

Shopify product descriptions - a description that will help reveal your brand and make it more recognizable

Descriptions of Amazon products - a description that is written taking into account the requirements of this site

Essential Components of Writing Product Descriptions

1. Understand the product

The study of the properties, characteristics, and positive aspects of the product to describe it beautifully and vividly. By understanding a product, product description writers will be able to highlight those features that will help sell this product.

2. Highlight the benefits

It is necessary to highlight the main indicators of the product that can help potential buyers save them time, money, and effort or can make them feel better.

3.Use of images/videos/graphics

People believe what they see. Therefore, it is simply necessary to add high-quality, beautiful, and stylish photos or videos to the key product characteristics, which will only reinforce the intention to buy.

4. Reviews

To confirm the veracity of the description of your product in practice, we recommend inserting reviews. They are especially trusted when buying online, and in general, people are more inclined towards items that others have already used and you know what to expect from them.

Copywriter's expertise

Having explained what a description is and what it consists of, we can finally move on to the main issues of our article.

Writing is not just putting letters into words, words into sentences, sentences into paragraphs, and so on. on a given topic. Product description examples should be, first of all, literate, rough and meaningful, marked up, easy to read, and interesting.

The core skills of product description writers include:

Analyze and filter information. The author of the text is not always an expert in the field he writes about. No one is an absolute expert in everything - finance, real estate, ancient Chinese history, marketing, etc. But you have to write about it, so it is important to look for suitable information, analyze it, highlight key product characteristics, and process it.

Format text. The appearance of the text on different platforms may vary. However, there are visualization rules - so the text has to be correctly formatted and structured.

Work with analytics systems. This distinguishes an experienced full-time copywriter from a regular freelance copywriter. A real specialist should know which product description example works best - and for this, metrics from Google Analytics are used, A / B tests are conducted, etc.

Understand the psychology and characteristics of human behavior. Example: you are faced with the most common task - to write a "selling" text (for example, for a site selling robotic vacuum cleaners). You need to understand who the potential readers are, how to build trust with the text, encourage them to place an order, etc.

Understand marketing. You need to know what to write in e-mail newsletters, push notifications, thank you pages, etc. And for this, it is important to understand the entire marketing process, in particular, the sales chain.

Understand SEO. Most often, copywriters are approached for SEO texts. In this case, the text should be useful not only for the reader but also for search engine algorithms, so that as many readers as possible can see it - and this is a separate area of knowledge.

Thus, we can conclude that product description writers do not have to be an expert in every topic, they must understand the general essence of the work, and its marketing component and correctly analyze information about the product.

A well-written product description text is a guarantee that the buyer will be interested, receive complete information, make a purchase decision, and pay for the goods. To imperceptibly lead the client up the sales ladder, it is worth following the rules for writing effective texts - immediately gaining the trust of the consumer. If it is possible to compare the product with similar ones, read reviews, make sure of the quality - be sure that the purchase will take place. After all, customers will appreciate the attentive attitude and care.

If your copywriter is not an expert in the subject, but he can find the right words to describe your product, then you will see how much the sales conversion will increase. That is, it is much more important that the text be concise, clear, and well written so that your potential buyer feels confident when buying. Good copy should clearly describe the product that is being sold. This is the key to success and you can get it by hiring a copywriter with all the skills we have listed above.