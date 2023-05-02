The Fundamentals of UX Design: Principles and Best Practices

You're reading Entrepreneur Georgia, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Good UX design is vital to any e-commerce site or app, as it can help convert more customers. Implementing the right practices can help ensure a smooth and effective user experience, from clicking on the homepage to the final order. Unfortunately, many businesses fail to implement best practices, which can lead to lost sales.

However, we have identified the top UX design principles that you can use to improve the efficiency of your e-commerce website or app. These practices can help you create a better user experience. They can help boost your website's conversion rate and keep your customers returning.

What Exactly is UX Design? – Detailed Explanation

A UX designer is focused on creating a superior user experience that will make your users feel valued and satisfied. They aim to provide users with the best possible experience.

The iterative process is usually carried out in phases, such as user testing, implementation, and audience research.

It considers various aspects of the user experience, including accessibility and aesthetics. So, when a site makes users feel happy or delightful, that is also part of it.

The Principles of UX Design: All You Need to Know!

Despite the field of UX constantly changing, there are still core principles that every designer should keep in mind when developing their projects.

The principles of UX design are a set of practical advice that help create exceptional experiences for users. They help design work that is easy to use and enjoyable.

The Importance of UX's Consistent Design

People love consistency. It makes them feel safe, it helps them save time, and it increases their trust. Having a consistent design helps users navigate easily.

Creating uniform and appealing elements makes shopping easier for your customers. This helps them learn how to navigate and purchase products.

Moreover, one of the most important factors you can consider when implementing a visual hierarchy on your site is ensuring it is always in the right place. This will allow visitors to easily navigate through the various sections of your site and make informed decisions.

Another benefit of this strategy is that it allows for a more prominent and visually appealing line of text.

Design consistency aims to reduce or eliminate frustration and confusion, allowing users to focus on completing their tasks. It can also help designers make decisions more quickly and get their work done more efficiently.

Consistent designs make it easier to navigate and convert and reduce the time it takes to make changes to the UX. This allows more time to be spent developing and improving the product.

10 Best UX Design Practices That All Websites Must Implement

The main focus of any e-commerce or software development company should be on its users. Every UX design agency is responsible for providing customers with a pleasant and seamless experience. So, here are ten best practices that will help you achieve this.

1. A Well-Established UX Design Process

A well-established UX design process can help create a successful and effective user experience and save time and money.

However, before developing a website or app, it's important to thoroughly study the user journey to understand what factors affect their experience. That data is then used to design experiences that make users feel they are receiving the best possible experience.

As you work on optimizing your site, you will inevitably revisit the various steps of the UX design process.

2. Make the Home Page a Starting Point For Any Browsing Experience

Your homepage is often the first thing users see, and it must be designed to provide a clear and easy-to-use experience. The page should also be able to help new and returning visitors navigate through various categories and paths.

Moreover, your home page is one of the most important factors people look for when purchasing on e-commerce sites. So, it should stand out from the crowd and build credibility.

3. Consistency and Simplicity

A user's first impression of a website is important when evaluating a UX design. They will quickly leave if the site is not simple to use or navigate. A well-designed UX design should help users find their needs and accomplish their goals.

A well-functioning search function is also very important to make your site easier to navigate and keep people from visiting a competitor's site. It needs to work consistently and logically to avoid getting in the way of shoppers.

On the other hand, the results of the UX benchmark revealed that many e-commerce sites have a problematic search function that is not designed to meet the needs of their users.

For instance, over 60% of the websites we examined had a search function that did not meet users' expectations.

4. Make Sure Your Website is Accessible

People with disabilities often have different experiences when it comes to shopping online. They often require assistance using assistive tools to navigate and understand the site.

Having the proper accessibility policies and procedures ensures everyone, including those with disabilities, has a good experience.

Besides, for people with mild-to-moderate visual impairments, using a built-in zoom function in their browsers is often sufficient to view content and images. Those with more severe impairments may require assistance from a screen reader.

So, if your app or website does not accommodate people with disabilities, they might not be able to use it or have a hard time finishing an order, which can take a lot of time.

5. Carefully Plan Your Way Through the Various Forms of Artwork

People do not like filling out forms. Long and complex forms can result in a drop in conversions. To minimize the amount of information users have to input, ensure you only have a minimal amount of fields.

6. Clear Paths are Essential When it Comes to Navigation

The navigation on your website or app will help your users find what they want. It will also tell them how to use it.

A well-thought-out navigation system makes a great impression and lowers the frustration of your users. It also helps them trust you to help them find the information they need.

To do that, you must ensure that your menus and navigation bars are easy to use and understandable for customers.

7. Mobile UX Should Not Be Forgotten When it Comes to Smartphones

Over half of all web traffic comes from mobile devices, and responsive design is essential to ensure a positive experience for all users, regardless of their device. These designs look great on all screens, load quickly, and can help boost conversions and traffic.

A study on the mobile experience of e-commerce sites revealed that 63% of users abandon a site or product when encountering issues related to mobile usability. This issue can hurt your bottom line.

8. During the Design Process, Carry Out Usability Testing Regularly

Testing and implementing best practices in designing and developing a website or app helps minimize costs and improve the overall user experience.

Doing so allows you to identify potential issues and improve the quality of your product.

The methodology for UX Research includes 12 rounds of qualitative testing, 27 rounds of manual testing, and 29 rounds of in-lab eye-monitoring studies. It also includes 9 quantitative studies with 14,453 participants.

9. Make the Checkout Process More Streamlined

According to our research, 18% of e-commerce users have abandoned their orders due to the complexity of the checkout process. The checkout process's design is often why people do not complete their purchases.

Besides, user testing can help make your checkout process as effortless as possible. It can also help prevent potential issues that your customers might encounter.

10. Improve the UX of Your Product Listing by Using Filters

If your users cannot filter the products they see in your app or website, they will likely only see the ones they are interested in, which can decrease their likelihood of buying from you.

Users could choose from various product options using five different filter types during testing. However, only 43% of the sites have all of these options.

Conclusion

A positive user experience is very important for businesses as it can help them generate more leads and improve customer relationships. Besides, every interaction with your app or website is a touchpoint contributing to a successful UX. That is why, We have provided various strategies to help you create delightful and frictionless experiences.

A better user experience can help businesses improve their conversion rates and generate more sales. Platforms exist that feature over 550 design guidelines and thousands of performance scores from some of the world's leading websites.