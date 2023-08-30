The secret behind Entasher.com's success is revealed

You're reading Entrepreneur Georgia, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

"Dynamic business planning" may sound like a somewhat "new age" term, if we base ourselves on the traditional concept, where everything was based on the possible decisions of the leaders of each area. We have always understood that strategic planning helps us envision the path ahead and helps us prolong the longevity of the business, through different tools that allow more efficient use of different resources.

Currently, and as demonstrated by the COVID-19 pandemic, companies and businesses understand that they must have a much broader, viable, and adaptable vision to the circumstances. This model is built from current initiatives, allowing them to build more dynamic and efficient action plans that record all current decisions and their consequences. Today all business decisions have to be made quickly and any waste of time is a loss. The digital era has changed everything and the world will never be the same again.

But how can dynamic business planning be executed?

To begin with, we have to understand the vision of business as inert entities, it is something that is not in tune with what we need today. Today we understand that businesses must be understood as a living organism, because they imitate real-world situations and the impact that each one may have on the other.

It should be noted that just as the real world situation is always changing, the business world is also always changing no matter how far the change is. Change is certain and stagnant situations are temporary. In almost all situations…

The modern business world continues to develop in all its aspects. What we face now is different from five years ago and very different from 10 years ago and in the past. Today we have AI at hand and 20 years ago there was a boom in the growth of email users. Changes are always happening and in this digital era, everything feels faster.

There have been many agents of change coming and going and in today's era, maybe Mahmoud Azab is one of them. He is a businessman who finds opportunities in digital business. He didn't stop at discovering but also explored it by creating a platform that was quite phenomenal because of the great idea behind it, Entasher.com.

Mahmoud is a visionary, not just a businessman!

Perhaps two things describe a Mahmoud. Determination and innovation! Before launching Entasher, he had seen an opportunity to act as a connector between different business entities in the form of verified service providers. As a verified service provider he hoped to spearhead a business growth center, which he then realized some time later with the birth of Entasher.com.

What is Entasher.com?

Entasher.com is a business platform but unlike many people imagine, it may be a precursor to changing the rules of business engagement. It can be said that this platform acts more as a catalyst for business expansion. The way it works is to help client companies find the service providers they really need. What is really needed here is that Entasher.com does not just recommend services but "screens them" to produce truly worthy recommendations. There is a big difference here!

As a connecting platform, it is erasing (or trying to minimize) the gap between demand and supply. The smaller the gap between demand and supply, the more opportunities a business has to advance. One of the keys to the progress of any business is the balance between demand and supply. It's a market law that can't be denied!

What is the secret of Entasher.com's success?

As a new business platform, Entasher.com can be considered quite successful and the secret to its success apart from Mahmoud's big idea of being an all-in-one link between its clients and verified services is the platform's ability to build what is called an "ecosystem of trust and efficiency." "

It is an ecosystem where client companies and verified service provider companies come together in "one room." They gather in an atmosphere of trust and not only provide the ecosystem as intended, Entasher.com also offers innovative features to increase the opportunities for small companies to expand their marketing reach by improving operational aspects with the help of reliable service providers. Basically, the success of doing business does not only depend on one or two aspects but various interrelated aspects.

Not only an ecosystem but also a community...

Entasher.com plays a broad role in supporting modern businesses and this role encourages them to develop better. This development has targeted a wider area, the business community consisting of so many business people with various characters and of course growing over time. A business community usually consists of dozens of business people in certain business niches that are interrelated. In their activities, they definitely involve a lot of resources and there will arise (of themselves) demand and supply. Demand and supply may be regulated but the balance between them always occurs by itself. Entasher.com's job as a community is to guide its members to that balance.

Entasher.com strives, if it cannot be said to ensure, that the businesses under its auspices do not move statically but also develop in a healthy and competitive landscape. The experiences gained from its activities as a community can encourage the platform to realize its vision in the real world.

It all started with a dream

Mahmoud's achievement as the creator of Entasher.com started with a dream, namely realizing a better way of doing business and widely duplicating it. Entasher.com's commitment is innovation, excellence, and progress. Every effort made is for the sake of bringing all the businesses under its umbrella to their maximum potential. Every business has its own potential, unfortunately, most of them never reach even close to that potential.

Any attempt to predict what the business ecosystem will look like in the future will likely find Mahmoud Azab's legacy represented by Entasher.com. It may be big or even small but Entasher.com's influence has penetrated a wide variety of industries as a result of the emergence of new partnerships based on Entasher.com principles.