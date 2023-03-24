The Ultimate 2023 Drone Guide: Top Picks Under $600 and What to Consider

You're reading Entrepreneur Georgia, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As we enter 2023, drone technology has expertly mastered the airwaves, combining crystal-clear videography, the ease of flight, and cutting-edge features into pint-sized flying machines that will make virtually anyone an instant enthusiast.

Drones have become increasingly popular as a way to get aerial views of landscapes and capture unique shots for photography projects. Photography is not the only purpose of a drone however as many have discovered that they are also capable of racing and performing aerial tricks or stunts. But with so many different models on the market, it can be daunting to decide which drone is right for you and your budget.

Fortunately, there are plenty of great drones on the market that fit into a budget of $600 or less. But even still, there are a few key things to consider before making your purchase. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced drone pilot, there's something in this guide to suit your needs and budget. We'll cover what features and specs to look out for so you can make an informed decision.

What to look for in a drone

When searching for a drone, it's essential to consider your primary purpose for the purchase. Drones come in various shapes, sizes, and capabilities, so keep in mind what you'll be mainly using it for. Ask yourself questions like: Are you planning to use the drone for aerial photography and videography, or just for recreational flying? What is more important to you – battery life, range, or camera quality?

Some key factors to consider when purchasing a drone include:

Camera quality: Do you plan on capturing stunning landscapes, action-packed sports, or simply want to up your photography game? If your main focus is drone photography or videography, look for a drone with a high-quality camera. Check for features such as stabilization to avoid shaky footage, 4K or better resolution, and at least 60fps frame rate.

Flight time: The battery life of a drone determines how long it can stay in the air. Longer flight times allow for more time to capture that perfect shot or enjoy flying. Higher-capacity batteries may lead to longer flight times but can also increase drone weight and reduce portability.

Range: Consider the maximum distance a drone can fly away from you. A longer range enables more freedom and exploration.

GPS and obstacle avoidance features: GPS capabilities enable accurate and stable flight, as well as features like return-to-home, which brings your drone back to you automatically and reduces the risk of losing your drone.

Ease of use and controls: Are you a seasoned pilot or a nervous newbie? Consider drones with beginner-friendly features, including intuitive controllers, assisted landing/takeoff, and various flight modes to adapt to your skill level.

Portability and build quality: Will you be taking your drone on the trail or stuffing it into an overstuffed backpack? Sturdier build materials and ease of portability should be prioritized if your drone will be encountering rougher scenarios or terrain.

Best drones under $600 for beginners

If you're new to flying drones, you might want to start with an affordable, easy-to-use option. Our top picks for beginner-friendly drones under $600 are:

DJI Mini 2: For those just starting, the DJI Mini 2 is our top recommendation as the drone for beginners. With a 4K camera, 31-minute flight time, 10-kilometer range, and user-friendly controls, the DJI Mini 2 is perfect for those looking to enter the world of aerial photography at an affordable price. This pocket-sized dynamo weighs just 249 grams and is wildly popular among drone enthusiasts for good reason. Beginners will also appreciate its intuitive and user-friendly app, intuitive controller, and DJI's renowned reliability.

Parrot Anafi: The Parrot Anafi comes with a foldable design for easy transportation and is an excellent choice for beginners. A solid pick for those eager to experience first-person view flying as it includes the Cockpitglasses headset for an immersive virtual reality experience. Other features include a 180-degree camera tilt adjustable-angle 4K camera and a generous 25-minute flight time. Overall the Parrot Anafi FPV is a delightful addition to our list.

Best drones under $600 for photography and videography

If capturing stunning images and smooth videos is your primary goal, consider one of these drones under $600 designed specifically for photography and videography:

Autel Robotics EVO Lite: If capturing stunning visuals is your primary goal, the Autel EVO Lite deserves your attention with its ability to deliver crisp and stable shots every time. This drone features a 3-axis stabilized gimbal, a 4K camera featuring Sony's solid sensors, and up to 40 minutes of runtime to lead the pack in flight duration over a 7 mile range. This makes it great for capturing high-quality footage on the go. It also offers intelligent flight modes, including orbit, waypoints, and tracking, allowing you to focus on getting the perfect shot. Plus, with a robust carbon fiber-propelled design, Autel Robotics nailed the quality and portability balance.

Skydio 2: Ideal for adrenaline junkies, this model excels in autonomous tracking, perfect for capturing action sports footage. Its advanced AI-powered obstacle avoidance system keeps the drone safe while flying at up to 36 miles per hour. This model also touts a 4K camera and ample 23-minute flight time that ensures you won't miss any opportunities to get the perfect shot.

Best drones under $600 for recreational flying

For individuals who simply want to have a blast flying their drones, these models under $600 provide entertainment and thrill:

ARRIS X-Speed 280: This racing drone features a robust design, making it perfect for flying at high speeds and trying out tricks without worrying about damaging it.

EMAX Hawk Pro: If speed and agility are your main priorities, the EMAX Hawk Pro may be just what you're looking for. This racing drone boasts incredible speed and maneuverability, perfect for those seeking exhilarating FPV (first-person view) experiences. The Hawk Pro features durable carbon fiber construction and an on-board camera that streams live video to compatible goggles. While it may require more piloting skill than other options, the EMAX Hawk Pro offers a rush of adrenaline like no other drone on our list.

Goolsky Hubsan H501S X4: Boasting a 20-minute flight time, a 1080p camera, and various flight modes, the Goolsky Hubsan H501S X4 is perfect for recreational flying and exploring the outdoors.

Hubsan Zino Pro Plus: An under-the-radar gem perfect for budget-conscious adventurers seeking quality specs. This drone flaunts a 4K camera, a range of up to 5 miles, and a total flight time of 43 minutes. The Zino Pro Plus also prides itself on a foldable design, making it a cinch to carry around.

Legal and safety considerations

Another crucial aspect of drone ownership involves safety and legal considerations. Many countries have regulations in place governing the use of drones, so you'll want a model that is compliant with these rules. Take the time to research your local regulations, understand the nuances of drone registration, determine if a drone pilot license is needed, and review any restrictions regarding height and flying over private property or related to no-fly zones.

In the United States, for example, drones weighing between 0.55 lbs and 55 lbs must be registered with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). No matter the type of drone you're flying, make sure to operate it safely and responsibly. Read up on FAA regulations to ensure a safe and legal experience. Additionally, always stay aware of your surroundings when flying a drone – never fly near crowds or other people who might be injured if the drone malfunctions or crashes.

Safety features like obstacle detection, return to home functionality, and geofencing can help prevent any unfortunate mishaps during your flights.

Conclusion:

We hope our ultimate 2023 drone guide has provided you with some valuable insights and top picks for drones under $600. From photography and videography to recreational flying and first-time pilots, we're confident that you'll find the perfect drone to suit your needs. Don't forget to familiarize yourself with the legal and safety considerations before taking to the skies. Now it's time to start your drone adventure and explore the thrilling world from above!