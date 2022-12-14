Top Values Employees Are Looking for from Employers

You're reading Entrepreneur Georgia, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Hiring experts, business publications, and news networks constantly talk about the values that employers seek from new employees. But with bargaining power shifting back into the hands of employees for the first time in decades due to inflation and labor shortages, it's time for the reverse question: what are the top values that employees look for from employers?

Business owners and executives need to ask themselves this question so they can attract amazing talent and keep the best employees working for their company for years into the future. If you're not sure whether your business is up to snuff, read on – we'll detail what employees look for in a boss and work environment.

Inclusivity & Diversity

Many modern employees look specifically for diversity and, more importantly, inclusivity from their future employers. Simply put, they don't want to work at a place where they feel unwelcome due to their skin color, sexual orientation, or other factors. Not only is it socially unacceptable, but it is seen as reductive and old-fashioned in a bad way.

An inclusive and diverse workplace is an oftentimes accurate marker of a worthwhile employer. Business executives and owners should strive to make inclusivity a core part of their business cultures and future initiatives.

Inclusivity and diversity are important because:

It ensures that a multitude of ideas can come to the table, preventing groupthink from taking over

It prevents minority employees from feeling isolated

It ensures that everyone gets a chance to speak and be heard, or to showcase their skills if they are pursuing promotions

An inclusive workplace is important to attract top talent and to look good in the eyes of the public. It's one of the most important values to cultivate for the foreseeable future.

Competitive Wages and Benefits

Modern employees are also highly interested in both competitive wages and related benefits. You might wonder whether this is a value, but it truly is.

Many employers don't value wages and benefits to the same extent as their employees, which can make them seem out of touch at best and downright cruel at worst. That's partially because executives and business owners oftentimes either:

Think of money only in terms of how it affects the business, not how people use it

Have enough money that they don't have to worry about it, so they unconsciously assume their employees don't have to worry about it as well

This is bad leadership, plain and simple. Ensuring that your employees receive competitive wages and benefits is a core business value and a major step to cultivating a strong, supportive business culture.

If you want to attract top talent, don't waste tons of digital ink spelling out how important your business is or how fun everyone is. Pay your employees what they are worth and post salaries on job boards that are more attractive than those of your competitors.

If your wage budget isn't as flexible as you would like, perks can sometimes make up the difference. Many employees know times are tough and are willing to accept alternative compensation depending on its value.

To employees, perks still show that you value their labor. Perks such as schedule flexibility (which itself is an important value that employees look for in employers), free discounts at stores, gym memberships, and so on can do a lot to show the practical value you will provide to your employees in exchange for their time and experience.

Trust/Autonomy

But employees also value trust and autonomy in their bosses. No one likes to feel like a superior constantly looks over their shoulder, critiquing their work or watching for mistakes. Furthermore, employees like feeling like they are trusted with certain responsibilities, including frontline cashiers or workers and middle managers or supervisors.

To that end, you should strive to showcase the trust and autonomy you provide to your employees when you try to attract new hires. "Trust and autonomy are particularly prized by independent, forward-thinking, together types: the exact type of people you want in your business to serve as rockstar employees," says Omid Semino, CEO and Founder of Diamond Mansion.

If you're advertising an open management position, be sure to highlight the autonomy the job holder will receive to attract smart, capable professionals to your business.

Appreciation for Work

Employees also very frequently look for signs that their employers will show them appreciation. Everyone likes to be appreciated, but especially in a professional context.

Many employees will double-check to see whether a given employer is known for showing appreciation by:

Asking former employees what their experiences were

Examining online reviews for those companies

It's a good idea to cultivate an atmosphere or work culture of appreciation no matter what your industry might be. Karim Hachem, VP of eCommerce at Maxine of Hollywood says, "As an executive or business owner, you can and should give regular positive feedback to workers who do great jobs. Similarly, you shouldn't hesitate to show appreciation for hard work with benefits, bonuses, and other practical offerings to your workers."

Respect

On some level, appreciation denotes a certain respect for your workers. It's no surprise, therefore, that many employees look for respect from their employers, especially in this market. "Employees can more easily jump ship and work for a competing business than ever before, especially if they're highly qualified," says Maegan Griffin, Founder, CEO and Nurse Practitioner at Skin Pharm.

With that in mind, you need to demonstrate respect to your employees by:

Making sure your perks and wages are always competitive

Communicating frequently and clearly to all of your workers, especially in terms of workplace develop sore changes

Treating your employees respectfully rather than dismissively, especially if they have a complaint or concern they wish to discuss with you

Having an open door policy in your employees will see this as a mark of respect, especially if you're busy.

Fairness Between Employees/Departments

On top of those factors, employees look for fairness from their bosses. "You should never intentionally or unintentionally show favoritism to specific employees, departments, or teams. Nothing will cause the unfavored employees to leave your company faster!" says Harry DiFrancesco, CEO of Carda Health.

To avoid favoritism, be sure to spread talent around, as well as not to spend too much time with specific employees. Of course, you should also not give one department or team a benefit or reward if other departments or teams helped to contribute to business success, like finishing a profitable quarter or getting a difficult client to sign a contract.

Alex Novak, CEO of SLR says, "Be a fair leader and your employees will reward you with loyalty."

Schedule Flexibility

These days, employees love to see schedule flexibility as a major value from their employers. You need to accommodate working parents or those who prefer part-time remote working schedules. This isn't always a bad thing for employers, either; it can help to save money on office space or allow employers to pursue talent from around the world rather than just from an employee pool in one's local area.

Opportunity for Growth

Employees frequently look for another value when seeking a new job: the opportunity to grow. "Employees aren't often content with just taking home a paycheck. Many of them want to progress their careers or have the chance to prove themselves in a professional context," says Rachel Roff, Founder and CEO of Urban Skin Rx.

Make sure that your company demonstrates this value by:

Actively promoting employees from within your organization whenever possible rather than relying on outside hires

Marketing open job positions as ones that may lead to promotions or advancements up the career ladder

Assigning mentors or supervisors to employees who show promise

This is an excellent value if you want to attract the best workers to your company, as these individuals usually have a high amount of professional drive and ambition.

Meaningfulness

Lastly, many employees, particularly those of the Millennial generation, seek meaning from their places of employment. It's your job as an executive or business owner to sell your business to those workers in this context.

Demonstrate:

How your business contributes something good to the world or how it is meaningful to your customers

How a prospective hire can contribute to that meaningfulness and do something good in the world through their labor

Meaning is vital not just for attracting top talent to your company but also for keeping employees at your organization in the long term. Over time, employees might seek other ways to fulfill their need for meaning aside from work.

But if your business provides that meaning to your employees, they'll dedicate even more time to your enterprise, work longer hours, and generally give 100%. Those are all fantastic developments every boss wants to see from their workers!

Ultimately, the above nine factors are what employees seek out more than anything else when they are looking for a new place of employment. If you can provide most of these, you'll attract more talent to your organization and cultivate a thriving, supportive workplace culture that keeps employees motivated and productive.