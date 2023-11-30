Using PPC to Rank Products on Amazon Organically

You're reading Entrepreneur Georgia, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Amazon PPC (pay-per-click) is an auction mechanism advertisers use to bid on keywords and pay each time their ads are clicked. PPC increases product rank on Amazon by boosting visibility and sales velocity. Ad sales result from investment in Amazon's PPC, while organic sales occur without paid advertising's direct influence. Conversion rate is a direct indicator of ad performance as it shows how often a customer completes a purchase after clicking on an ad. To optimize listings for higher conversion rates, focus on high-quality images, compelling product descriptions, competitive pricing, and gathering positive reviews. The Search Query Performance report allows sellers to understand customers' search behavior better. Effectively analyzing performance reports entails examining key metrics and trends over time.

Introduced in 2012, Amazon PPC operates as an auction-based mechanism where sellers bid on keywords to elevate their products in search results, thereby increasing the likelihood of sales. This approach not only boosts immediate visibility through ad sales but also plays a pivotal role in enhancing a product's organic rank over time. The performance of PPC campaigns, gauged by conversion rates, is crucial in determining their effectiveness in driving sales and ultimately influencing organic search rankings.

Navigating the competitive terrain of online retail, Amazon Pay-Per-Click (PPC) advertising stands as a key strategy for sellers aiming to boost their product visibility and sales. The mechanism, centered around bidding on keywords for ad placement, positions products prominently within Amazon's search results. It not only facilitates immediate visibility but also plays a significant role in enhancing a product's organic search ranking over time. The discussion extends to the importance of conversion rates in PPC campaigns, underscoring their effectiveness in balancing paid and organic search strategies in the dynamic e-commerce landscape.

What is Amazon PPC?

Amazon PPC (pay-per-click) is an auction mechanism advertisers use to bid on keywords and pay each time their ads are clicked. Amazon PPC was first introduced to those who sold products on the Amazon marketplace in 2012. Amazon Sellers use Amazon PPC to promote their products above and around organic search results thus giving them a better chance of generating more sales.

The placement of an ad is influenced by four key factors:

Keyword Relevance: How closely Amazon considers the keyword to be related to the advertised product.

Cost-Per-Click (CPC) Bidding: The suggested average CPC by Amazon and the amount the advertiser is willing to bid.

Ad Competition: The level of competition for a specific ad placement among different advertisers.

Ad Placement Targeting: Deciding which type of ad placement to aim for.

Understanding Sponsored Product PPC Campaigns: A Step-by-Step Guide

Sponsored product PPC campaigns are an effective way to enhance brand visibility and market presence. PPC campaigns are particularly budget-friendly as they incur costs only when clicked, making them a suitable option for new sellers or those launching new products, as they can increase awareness without additional expense.

When shoppers search for an item on Amazon, say a "phone case," Amazon's algorithm compiles all relevant ads associated with this keyword. These ads are then positioned in the search results based on an auction system. The ad spot is awarded to the highest bidder, meaning the ad with the highest bid typically appears at the top of search results and on product detail pages.

If a shopper clicks on the sponsored product ad, the advertiser pays a small fee to Amazon. However, a notable advantage of these campaigns is that they generate impressions without incurring any cost unless clicked.

Here we go in-depth about what Amazon PPC is and the different types of campaigns available.

How PPC Increases Product Rank on Amazon

PPC increases product rank on Amazon by boosting visibility and sales velocity. When a product gets more clicks and sales through PPC, it signals to Amazon's algorithm that the product is popular and relevant, increasing its natural ranking.

Amazon PPC plays a crucial role in enhancing a product's organic visibility and sales by using paid advertisements. The effectiveness of Amazon PPC is linked to the 'flywheel effect,' where increased sales from advertising lead to a boost in a product's organic ranking. This improvement in rankings is driven by a combination of factors including enhanced visibility, increased sales, and the sales velocity generated through both ad-driven and organic sales.

Sponsored ads on Amazon significantly increase product visibility by placing products in prominent positions on the platform. These strategic locations can be at the top of search results, on product detail pages, or even on the Amazon home page, contingent upon the specific ad type and campaign settings. This elevated visibility is a direct consequence of paid placements, offering exposure that is not typically attainable through organic search efforts alone.

What's the Difference Between Ad Sales and Organic Sales?

Ad sales are a direct result of your investment in Amazon's PPC advertising. Contrastingly, organic sales occur without the direct influence of paid advertising. Amazon's advertising model operates on a pay-per-click (PPC) basis, part of the broader Amazon Advertising framework. These ads, crucial for driving ad sales, can appear in various prominent locations, including Amazon's search results page, product detail pages, and other relevant spots within Amazon's marketplaces.

When a customer clicks on one of these PPC ads and makes a purchase, it counts as an ad sale. This type of sale is fueled by the visibility that paid advertising provides, placing your products in the spotlight where potential buyers are most likely to notice them.

Organic sales are driven by the intrinsic appeal of your product and its visibility through natural search results. Amazon's A10 algorithm, which focuses on SEO optimization, determines the appearance of organic product listings on the search engine results page, deeming them most relevant to the shopper's query.

Measuring Organic Growth: A Key Indicator of Business Health

Organic sales are a vital measure of a company's growth, referring to revenue streams generated directly from a firm's existing operations. To accurately measure organic growth, compare revenues year over year and consider comparable sales. Calculate your growth rate by taking the revenue over one year, subtracting the starting value from the final value, and then dividing it by the starting value.

An Example to Illustrate:

Consider an automotive company that has been selling cars for 20 years. If last year it sold cars worth $100 million, this figure represents its organic sales. Now, if it acquires a motorcycle company and achieves an additional $30 million in sales, its total sales would rise to $130 million. However, only the initial $100 million is considered organic, as it stems from the company's longstanding operations.

Both ad and organic sales play pivotal roles. While ad sales drive immediate visibility and revenue through strategic investment, organic sales build a foundation for long-term business growth and customer loyalty. Balancing and optimizing both avenues can lead to sustained success and increased market presence on Amazon's ever-evolving platform.

Should Sellers use Paid or Organic Search?

Paid and Organic search offer unique benefits, and a strategic combination of both is often the key to long-term success. Deciding between organic and paid advertising strategies should be guided by various factors like business goals, target audience, budget, and available resources. While organic advertising is excellent for building relationships and increasing brand awareness over time, paid advertising is more suited for generating leads and driving immediate sales.

Paid Search:

Paid search, part of Amazon's PPC advertising, provides immediate visibility and a targeted approach to reach potential customers. It's particularly effective for time-sensitive promotions, like seasonal sales or limited-time offers, due to its immediate impact. The ability to target specific demographics and interests allows for more effective reach and potentially higher conversion rates. However, challenges include the potential high cost, especially for competitive keywords, which might be daunting for businesses with limited budgets. Additionally, the reliance on ongoing investment means that traffic and visibility might cease once the campaign ends, and there is also the risk of ad fatigue affecting customer engagement and click-through rates (CTRs).

Organic Search:

Conversely, organic search offers a cost-effective and credible way to increase visibility. Since organic traffic is 'free' and perceived as more trustworthy by users, it often enjoys higher click-through rates compared to paid results. The long-term benefits of a well-optimized organic strategy can significantly enhance a brand's presence and customer trust on Amazon. However, the main challenges with organic search are the time and effort required to see tangible results. SEO efforts can be time-consuming and require continuous adaptation to evolving search engine algorithms. Furthermore, despite best efforts, high rankings are not guaranteed, and there's uncertainty in achieving a top position on search results.

For businesses on Amazon, integrating both paid and organic search strategies offers the most comprehensive approach. This integrated strategy leverages the immediate impact of paid search and the long-term credibility of organic search, creating a well-rounded approach that caters to short-term objectives and sustained brand growth.

In conclusion, the choice between paid and organic search should not be viewed as mutually exclusive, but rather as complementary components of a robust Amazon marketing strategy. By understanding and leveraging the strengths of each approach, businesses can create a balanced strategy that maximizes visibility, enhances customer trust, and drives consistent growth on Amazon's platform.

The Importance of Conversion Rates in PPC

Conversion rate is a direct indicator of ad performance as it shows how often a customer completes a purchase after clicking on an ad. Understanding and optimizing conversion rates is essential for any advertiser looking to maximize the effectiveness of their PPC campaigns. This metric is a direct indicator of how well an ad resonates with its target audience and how effectively it drives sales. High conversion rates imply that the ad content is relevant and appealing to potential buyers, leading to a higher return on ad spend (ROAS).

The conversion rate directly impacts the performance and cost-efficiency of PPC campaigns. Ads with higher conversion rates are often rewarded by Amazon's algorithm with better ad placements and potentially lower costs per click (CPC). This is because Amazon's system recognizes these ads as more relevant and beneficial to users, thereby prioritizing them in search results.

How Conversion Rates Affect PPC and Organic Ranking

Conversion rates play a pivotal role in both Pay-Per-Click (PPC) advertising and organic ranking on Amazon, influencing the visibility and success of products on the platform.

Influence on PPC Campaigns:

Direct Impact on Ad Performance: Conversion rates are a key metric in evaluating the effectiveness of PPC ads. A high conversion rate indicates that the ad is resonating with the target audience, leading to more sales. This effectiveness often results in better ad placements and potentially lower cost-per-click rates, as Amazon's algorithm tends to favor ads that provide a good customer experience.

Budget Efficiency: Higher conversion rates mean that the investment in PPC is more likely to result in sales, ensuring efficient use of the advertising budget. This efficiency is crucial for maximizing return on ad spend (ROAS) and achieving a profitable advertising strategy.

Effect on Organic Ranking:

Sales Velocity Contribution: High conversion rates from PPC ads contribute to increased sales velocity, a critical factor in organic ranking. Amazon's algorithm favors products that sell well, as it indicates popularity and customer satisfaction. Therefore, effective PPC campaigns that drive conversions can indirectly boost a product's organic ranking.

Relevance Signals: A high conversion rate sends a signal to Amazon's algorithm that a product is relevant and desirable to customers searching for specific keywords. This relevance plays a significant role in how Amazon ranks products organically.

Relationship Between PPC and Organic Ranking:

Cyclical Boost: Successful PPC campaigns can lead to higher organic rankings, which in turn can lead to more organic sales. These organic sales further improve organic ranking, creating a positive feedback loop.

Data Insights for Optimization: The performance data gleaned from PPC campaigns, such as which keywords are converting well, can be used to optimize product listings for organic search. This optimization can improve organic search performance and overall visibility on the platform.

Best Practices

Balanced Approach: To maximize overall performance on Amazon, sellers should aim for a balanced strategy that leverages both PPC and organic search optimization. By using PPC to drive conversions and gather insights, sellers can fine-tune their organic strategies to enhance visibility and sales in the long term.

Continuous Monitoring and Adjustment: Regularly monitoring and adjusting PPC campaigns based on conversion rate performance is crucial. This process involves not only tweaking ad strategies but also refining product listings to better match customer expectations and search behavior.

How to Optimize Listings for Higher Conversion Rates

To optimize listings for higher conversion rates, focus on high-quality images, compelling product descriptions, competitive pricing, and gathering positive reviews. Ensure your listings accurately represent your product and appeal to your target audience.

By focusing on optimizing conversion rates, advertisers can ensure a healthier balance between expenditure and revenue.

To enhance conversion rates, advertisers should focus on 5 key aspects:

Relevant Keyword Targeting: Selecting the right keywords that align closely with the product and customer intent.

Compelling Ad Copy and Creatives: Creating ads that effectively communicate the value proposition of the product.

Optimized Product Listings: Ensuring that once a potential buyer clicks through, they find a product listing that is informative, engaging, and persuasive.

Pricing Strategy: Offering competitive pricing can significantly impact the likelihood of conversions.

Continuous Testing and Refinement: Regularly testing different elements of the ad and product listing to find the most effective combination for your target audience.

The Power of Reviewing Search Query Performance Reports

The Search Query Performance report allows sellers to understand customers' search behavior better. Reviewing search query performance reports is vital in understanding which keywords and queries are driving traffic and sales. These insights will inform your PPC strategy, to invest more effectively in keywords that convert well.

5 Key Benefits of Analyzing Search Query Reports:

Identifying High-Performing Keywords: These reports reveal which search terms are leading to clicks and conversions. By identifying high-performing keywords, you can refine your ad targeting to focus on the terms that are most likely to drive sales.

Understanding Customer Search Behavior: Analyzing these reports helps in understanding how customers are searching for products. This insight allows for better alignment of your product listings and ad campaigns with customer intent.

Optimizing Ad Spend: By pinpointing which keywords are performing well and which are not, you can allocate your advertising budget more effectively. This optimization ensures that your ad spend is going towards the most profitable queries.

Improving Product Listings and SEO: Insights from search query reports can guide the optimization of product listings for organic search. Understanding the keywords that drive traffic and sales can inform the SEO strategy for your listings, improving organic visibility.

Identifying Negative Keywords: These reports can highlight irrelevant search terms that trigger your ads. Identifying and adding these terms as negative keywords can improve campaign efficiency by reducing wasted ad spend on irrelevant clicks.

Paid search engine results page SERP Features on Amazon

Amazon's paid SERP features include Sponsored Products, Sponsored Brands, and Sponsored Display Ads, and Video Ads. These features allow products to appear in prominent positions on search results and product detail pages, increasing visibility and purchase likelihood.

Key Paid SERP Features on Amazon

Sponsored Products: These are product-specific ads that appear in search results and on product detail pages. Sponsored Products are highly effective for driving traffic to individual product listings and are often used to boost visibility for new or niche items.

Sponsored Brands: Formerly known as Headline Search Ads, Sponsored Brands appear at the top of search results, showcasing a brand logo, a custom headline, and a selection of products. This feature is ideal for building brand awareness and promoting multiple products at once.

Sponsored Display Ads: These ads appear not only on Amazon but also on third-party websites and apps. Sponsored Display Ads are targeted based on shopper interests and behaviors, making them effective for re-engaging customers who have shown interest in similar products.

Video Ads: Amazon also offers video advertising in search results, which can be a powerful tool for engaging potential customers. These ads provide a dynamic way to showcase products and can be particularly effective in highlighting features and benefits.

Leveraging Data for Better PPC Campaigns

Leveraging data involves analyzing metrics like click-through rate, conversion rate, and cost per click to refine PPC campaigns. Use data to identify high-performing keywords, optimize bids, and tailor ad copy to resonate with your target audience.

5 Key Aspects of Data Utilization in Amazon PPC:

Performance Metrics Analysis: Delve into key performance indicators such as Click-Through Rate (CTR), Conversion Rate, Cost Per Click (CPC), and Return On Ad Spend (ROAS). Analyzing these metrics helps identify what's working and what needs improvement.

Customer Insights and Behavior: Data related to customer search patterns, buying habits, and preferences are invaluable. This information can help tailor your ads to better match customer intent and interests, enhancing the likelihood of conversions.

Keyword Data: Use search term reports to understand which keywords are driving traffic and conversions. Invest more in high-performing keywords, and consider pausing or adjusting bids for those that underperform.

Competitive Analysis: Analyze data on your competitors' strategies, such as commonly used keywords, ad placements, and pricing. This insight can help you adjust your campaigns to stay competitive.

Seasonal Trends and Market Shifts: Stay attuned to seasonal trends and shifts in the market by analyzing historical sales data. This helps in anticipating changes in customer behavior and adjusting PPC strategies accordingly.

How to Analyze Performance Reports Effectively

Effectively analyzing performance reports entails examining key metrics and trends over time. Identify which aspects of your PPC campaigns are working well and which need adjustment, focusing on metrics that align with your advertising goals.

1. Step 1: Lay the groundwork and align it with the algorithm

Research relevant keywords, understand your target audience, and ensure your product listings are fully optimized and aligned with Amazon's algorithm.

2. Step 2: Optimize sales velocity

Use PPC to drive sales, especially for new or low-visibility products, to increase sales velocity, which is a critical factor in boosting organic rankings.

3. Step 3: Prioritize relevant and aspirational keywords

Focus on keywords that are highly relevant to your product and aspirational in terms of your market positioning. Balance broad and specific keywords

4. Step 4: Build brand awareness

Utilize Sponsored Brands and other ad formats to increase brand visibility and recall. This can indirectly support organic ranking by increasing brand searches and customer loyalty.

5. Step 5: Drive traffic from off Amazon

Use external marketing channels like social media, email marketing, and influencer partnerships to drive traffic to your Amazon listings, enhancing overall sales and organic ranking

Comprehensive Guide to Analyzing Performance Reports:

Establish Key Performance Indicators (KPIs): Start with a clear understanding of which KPIs are crucial for your campaigns. These typically include Click-Through Rate (CTR), Conversion Rate, Cost Per Click (CPC), Average Order Value (AOV), and Return on Ad Spend (ROAS). Understanding each KPI's impact on your campaign's overall goals is crucial. Conduct a Historical Data Review: Analyze past performance to identify trends, patterns, and anomalies. Look for seasonal variations, performance spikes, or dips, and correlate them with specific campaign changes or external factors. Segmentation for Detailed Insights: Break down the data into smaller segments – by product, campaign type, target audience, geographical region, or time of day/week. This granular view can reveal specific areas of success and those that need attention. Benchmarking Performance: Compare your data with industry benchmarks, previous campaign performances, or competitor data (if available). This comparison can help set realistic performance goals and expectations. Deep Dive into Customer Journey Analytics: Go beyond surface-level metrics to examine the customer journey. Look at metrics like time to purchase, touchpoints before conversion, and customer lifetime value. This approach helps in understanding the path to purchase and identifying any friction points. Keyword Performance Analysis: Conduct an in-depth analysis of keyword performance. Identify high-performing keywords and those that are draining your budget without conversions. This step is crucial for optimizing your bidding strategy and keyword selection. Evaluate Ad Content and Creative Performance: Assess the performance of different ad formats, headlines, descriptions, and images. Identify patterns in what content types and messages drive the most engagement and conversions. Utilize Advanced Analytical Tools: Leverage sophisticated tools such as machine learning algorithms, predictive analytics, and heatmaps for more complex insights. These tools can provide predictive performance insights and deeper behavioural analysis. Incorporate A/B Testing Insights: If you have conducted A/B tests, integrate these insights into your performance analysis. Understand what variations in your ads contribute to better performance. Extract Actionable Insights and Develop Strategies: The end goal is to derive actionable insights. Develop strategies based on your findings, such as refining your targeting, adjusting your bidding strategy, or revamping your ad creatives.

Regularly measuring and analyzing results will fine-tune PPC campaigns for better optimization. Tracking progress against set goals allows for iterative improvements and more effective budget allocation. This in turn with boost the organic growth of a product through better engagement statistics.

