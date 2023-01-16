What industries comprise the majority of global outsourcing contract values?

You're reading Entrepreneur Georgia, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The number of industries outsourcing globally is growing. While manufacturing has always been a key player in global outsourcing, other sectors have caught up in the last few years.

According to a spokesperson of outsourcing firm BruntWork, the largest outsourcing contract values are now in customer support & telemarketing outsourcing, IT, finance and accounting, research and development (R&D), and engineering. This all bodes well for the Philippines as the country's employment rate continues to improve as 4.2 million workers joined the labor force in November 2022 bringing the total number of employed individuals to 49.7 million. According to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) employment increased to 95.8%. National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said the strong labor market signifies the steady recovery of the country's economy.

Global outsourcing of business processes

Businesses are outsourcing more processes and tasks than ever before. The market for business process outsourcing in 2022 was valued at $261.9 billion. Companies can now outsource customer service, administrative duties, human resources, and legal work. By taking advantage of the efficiency gains associated with outsourcing, businesses can lower their costs and improve their bottom line.

Outsourcing in the IT industry

The IT industry has had a significant impact on the value of global outsourcing contracts. The revenue in IT outsourcing is expected to reach $430.5 billion in 2023. More companies are now outsourcing UX and UI design, web development, and mobile app development, among others.

With the growing demand for complex IT solutions, outsourcing tech services has become a cost-effective way to access the latest technology. This has driven up the rates for IT professionals and developers, which in turn has increased the cost of outsourcing contracts.

Outsourcing finance and accounting skills

Companies are outsourcing bookkeeping, billing, collection, and other accounting and financial management duties. By tapping external service providers in finance and accounting, companies can save on costs without losing access to crucial accounting capabilities. In addition, businesses can focus on core operational strategies while ensuring the visibility of spending and the bottom line.

Global outsourcing in R&D

Maintaining in-house R&D services has historically led to high costs for training, equipment, salaries, and benefits. Outsourcing R&D services globally can help enterprises cut down on overhead expenses.

As such, organizations are scouring the globe for qualified R&D personnel. Outsourcing R&D duties enables cost efficiency, access to specialized talent, and the potential to reach new markets. Companies can save money by outsourcing to countries with more favorable labor costs without diluting the quality of work performed.

Outsourcing in the engineering industry

Beyond the cost-saving opportunities, the increased competition for services has driven the demand for outsourcing engineering skills. Many companies are willing to pay a premium to access more specialized expertise and high-quality engineering experience across the globe.

Engineers are also an integral part of the global supply chain, and the availability of their services may be a factor in determining global outsourcing contract values.

What is next for the global outsourcing market?

Global outsourcing will continue to grow in the coming years as businesses look for more ways to increase efficiency, reduce costs, and access new markets. In 2022, the global outsourcing market was valued at $261.9 billion, and it is projected to grow by 9.4% from 2023 to 2030.