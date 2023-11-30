Why use Instagram for your business and be instant famous?

You're reading Entrepreneur Georgia, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Instagram is today a widely used social network and increasingly popular with brands. Using Instagram for your business can turn out to be a winning strategy provided it is used well. Indeed, it is a popular social network around the world, with a large audience and high engagement.

The advantages of Instagram for a business are numerous: professional account, statistics, e-commerce features, influencer marketing, numerous features allow you to develop your visibility and notoriety. The interest of Instagram for a company is to humanize its company, to create a brand identity, to promote its products, thanks to quality visual content.

Find out why using Instagram for your business can be useful for growing your business.

A popular social network

Instagram is a popular social network, widely used around the world. Every day, more than 500 million users connect to this social network. It is the most used social network behind Facebook. Suffice it to say that there is real potential for a business to use Instagram. And that companies today have every interest in integrating this social network into their communication strategy. Furthermore, Instagram is increasingly adapting to professionals, allowing them to create a professional account, obtain statistics, redirect to their website and product sheets, etc. This is an excellent way to increase your visibility and develop your notoriety. It is therefore relevant today to use this social network if your target is there, to stand out from the competition.

A large audience

Instagram currently has 1 billion monthly active users worldwide. Concerning businesses, more than 200 million Instagrammers around the world consult at least one professional profile every day. And 90% of users follow a business or brand on Instagram. All these figures show that Instagram has a large audience. In other words, great potential for sharing and developing your brand with numerous prospects and therefore customers. In this context, platform optimization by professional services such as Instant Famous becomes very important.

High commitment

Compared to other social networks, Instagram has a high engagement rate. And even the best engagement rate of all social networks! The interaction rate on Instagram is more than 4 times higher than that of Facebook. This can be explained by the ease of use, of liking, commenting, sharing a publication. There are 4.2 billion likes counted every day. But above all by the fact that the content is purely visual. And that people appreciate visuals, especially quality photos. It is therefore very easy to generate interaction and engagement with your target audience. Furthermore, 90% of Instagram users follow at least one brand. A company therefore has every interest in using Instagram for its business, if this social network is adapted to its target.

The importance of visual content

Since a picture is worth a thousand words, Instagram is the popular social network for making your communication visual. Very popular with Internet users, photos and videos are an effective way to convey messages through visual content. You thus have the possibility of illustrating your company, your products, your services in images, thanks to quality photos. By using your creativity to highlight your story, your identity, your team, etc.

Highlight your products

The social network Instagram also allows a company to highlight its products or services. To present them, explain their advantages, in a fun and playful way using images or videos. Rather than a long sales speech, you will gently convince Internet users of the quality of your products and your expertise. Instagram is an excellent way to discover your products: 60% of users say they discover new products thanks to the social network. This is therefore an excellent way to broaden your target and reach as many people as possible. For marketers, instant likes are needed to attract more attention. They have to compete with fellow marketers to gain attention.

In addition, the Shopping functionality allows you to tag your products and send them directly to your e-commerce site. A great way to make sales directly from Instagram. With pretty staged photos, it is easier to encourage purchases. In fact, 80% of users say that Instagram helps them decide whether to purchase a product or service. This social network offers you a digital showcase to display your products and services, differently from your e-commerce site. And thus send Internet users to your online store by supporting them in their purchasing process.

Humanize your business

Instagram is also a way to build a strong relationship with your target by humanizing your business. This social network allows you to get closer to your target by sharing behind the scenes of the company. It is thus possible to share behind the scenes of your company with photos of the team, product design, etc. This helps strengthen your authenticity and proximity to your customers. They thus feel fully integrated into your communication. They feel like they share the daily life of your brand. Furthermore, Instagram allows you to build a strong relationship with your audience, thanks to comments, messages and reactions. But also thanks to User-Generated Content: users have the possibility of tagging a brand, which can then reshare its photo on its professional account. The Internet user then feels privileged and valued.

Do influencer marketing

Instagram also makes it easy to do influencer marketing. Indeed, many influencers and bloggers are present on this social network. It may therefore be interesting to integrate these influencers into your communication strategy. Thanks to their strong audience on this social network, this makes it possible to broaden its visibility and strengthen its notoriety. You will thus be able to make your brand and your products known to potential prospects, using the influence of personalities recognized in their field. By distributing your brand content to their community, you benefit from tremendous word of mouth and a great way to showcase your products and services to these prospects.

Instagram is a powerful tool if applied correctly. If you use this social media platform, make sure you use it appropriately and in accordance with generally accepted rules.