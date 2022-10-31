Leadership

Signing out of account, Standby...
Why Women Are More Likely to Experience Burnout (and 6 Ways to Prevent It from Happening)
Entrepreneurial burnout can be avoided if the necessary steps are taken.
4 Dos and Don'ts of Using Psychology to Your Advantage in the Workplace
Learn how to use basic human psychology at work with your morals and ethics intact.
What's the Deal With Disruptive Marketing and Should I Be a Disruptor?
Disruptive marketing challenges the status quo of marketing and goes against the grain of traditional marketing. Because of this, it's the best way to capture the modern-day consumer's attention.
Why Slowing Down Will Get You Farther
Like running a marathon, no person — or business — can sustain the same rapid pace without slowing down or taking a break.
The Benefits and Risks of Launching New Products in New Markets
Our team has launched products in more than ten countries in two years. Here is how we handled it.
Is Your Advertising Spend Going to Waste? If You Don't Fully Understand This Metric, It Might Be
Return on ad spend (ROAS) is commonly misunderstood and therefore misused. Here's why and what you should focus on instead.
How to Outsource Product Development: A Complete Guide With Tips
Outsourcing your product development requires various considerations, including requirement analysis, selecting the suitable cooperation model, hiring an agency or freelancer and avoiding a few mistakes when hiring a contractor. Follow these tips and decide if outsourcing product development is the right fit for your company.
Hospitality Legend Richie Romero on Making NYC The City That Never Sleeps…Again
Interview with New York City Hospitality Legend Richie Romero about putting relationships at the forefront of business, the changing celebrity economy, and how he embarked on a career in making people happy.
The Workforce Belongs to Millennial Employees — Here's How to Keep Them Engaged
Millennials will comprise 75% of the workforce by the end of 2025; here's what you need to know about attracting and retaining them.
Is the Workplace of the Future Remote, Hybrid or Distributed? Actually, It's All of The Above.
Welcome to the Age of The Agile Workplace.
Why It's So Important for CEOs and CPOs to Build a Solid Relationship
CPOs are trusted advisors to the CEO, and without a solid relationship between the two, the entire company may suffer.
4 Mentoring Lessons Gen Z Can Learn From the Karate Kid Trilogy and Cobra Kai
The latest season of Cobra Kai, along with The Karate Kid trilogy, has some tremendous mentoring takeaways. Here are four of the most important lessons for Gen Z.
Elon Musk Is About to 'Revamp' Twitter's Verification Process. Here's What That Means for the Little Blue Checkmark.
The company's Twitter Blue subscription will likely factor into the equation.