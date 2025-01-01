Leadership
'I Run My House Like a Military Operation': Skims Chief Emma Grede Says This Is Her Precise Daily Routine
Grede is a CEO, founder, and serial entrepreneur. Here's how she prioritizes her day.
- Why Every Company Should Have a 90-Day Cash Flow Buffer
- How Podcasting Became My Most Powerful Branding Tool (And How to Start Yours)
- Saying 'Yes' to Everything Can Stall Your Growth. Here's How to Say 'No' Without Burning Bridges.
What No One Tells You About Becoming CEO — Or Guiding One
Leadership is hard, and transitions to CEO are even harder. Even great CEOs stumble if not supported by the board during their psychologically difficult transition.
5 Mistakes That Could Destroy Your Business This Year — And How to Avoid Them
Great businesses aren't built on good ideas but on great plans.
It's Time to Break the Cycle of Cheap, Disposable Junk — Here's How Entrepreneurs Can Lead the Way
Consumers are addicted to cheap, low-quality products that are designed to fail. This addiction is taking a toll on our collective mental health.
I Faced Burnout, Chaos and ADHD — Then My Leadership (and Startup) Took Off
Turning inner obstacles into breakthroughs has been a pivotal part of my journey as a founder. These four key principles helped.
Mental Health Support Must Be a Business Priority — or Face Losing Your Best Employees
Health insurance and retirement contributions were once the gold standard for showing employees that a company cares. But in today's evolving workforce, one crucial area remains underdeveloped: mental health.
Why Your Startup's First Hires Matter More Than Your Big Idea
Startup success depends less on ideas and more on assembling a strong, strategically aligned early team that can execute, adapt and scale.
The Strongest Leaders Avoid These 5 Management Mistakes
The future of leadership is not about individual heroism, but about creating ecosystems where collective potential can flourish.
Why Dubai Is the Next Global Haven for Entrepreneurs and the Ultra-Wealthy
I moved to Dubai 16 years ago to build something real. Here's my journey and the city's role in shaping my success.
AI Agents are Seductive — So Who's Accountable When They Fail?
Automated AI Agents are changing business, but who is responsible when they mess up?
The Most Revolutionary Products Don't Come From 'Eureka' Moments. Here's What You're Not Seeing.
The boring truth about technology disruption and what it means for your business.
Is AI a Hero or a Villain? These 4 Rules Will Decide
AI can be a powerful business ally or a risky liability — these four ethical principles determine which.
I Had 'Too Much Experience' to Find a Job. So I Used Facebook to Start a Small Business That's Making About $500,000 a Year.
After Amber Starling moved to Manhattan, Kansas, a frustrating job search led to a life-changing business opportunity.
AI Agents Are Actually Making Remote Work More Human — Here's How I Use Them Every Day
Remote teams often suffer from a lack of cohesion. It may seem counterintuitive, but AI can help.
My Relentless Ambition Cost Me My Health. Here's How to Avoid Making My Mistakes.
There is no KPI in your startup worth sacrificing your health over. An important lesson for founders of how, when health fails, everything can come crashing like a house of cards.
How Confirmation Bias Is Destroying Your Product — and How to Stop It
It's time to unlearn what you "know" about your users.
I Revamped a Men's Product for Women. The Bootstrapped Business Was a Hit — and Pledged $20 Million to Support Women Entrepreneurs.
Audrey McLoghlin, founder and CEO of Frank & Eileen, was no stranger to entrepreneurship when she launched her fashion brand.
Don't Let the Gig Economy Ruin Your Business — Here's How to Beat the Chaos
The gig economy is fueling innovation, but it's also causing chaos. Here's how smart companies are fighting back.
She Started a Creative Side Hustle While Working 'Dead-End' Jobs — Then Grew It From $10,000 to Over $50,000 a Month: '[It] Became Magnetic'
Alyssa O'Toole, 35, juggled "mismatched uniforms and odd hours" to turn her passion into a business.
What Goodyear's CEO Thinks About Electric Vehicles, Retail and Getting the 126-Year-Old Brand Back to #1
Goodyear CEO Mark Stewart discusses what it's like leading an iconic brand, how the company is navigating volatility and its plans for modernizing operations and culture.
'Not a Money Thing': Elon Musk Says He Is Committing to 5 More Years as Tesla's CEO. Here's Why.
Tesla's CEO said there is "no doubt" that he is staying at the electric vehicle maker.
Emma Grede Dropped Out of School at 16. Now the Skims Boss Runs a $4 Billion Empire — Here's How.
Grede says she spends a tremendous amount of time hiring the right people.
Barbara Corcoran Reveals Who the Cheapest Shark Really Is — And Explains the True Passion That Drives Her Success
Are you searching for your calling in business? You aren't going to find it standing on the sidelines, says the real estate icon and "Shark Tank" star.