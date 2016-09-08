4 Ways to Become a Better Business Leader

Leadership is about accomplishing more than people think is possible, Entrepreneur Network partner Ivan Misner says.

In this video, Misner explains the four core priorities of great leaders. Given the abudnance of leadership advice circulating these days, he emphasizes the areas that people don't touch on often enough.

When people focus on problems too much, they begin to obsess over them -- but they should really be obsessed with finding solutions. People who focus on strategy more than culture, for instance, will have trouble creating a positive environment and being an effective leader. As Misner puts it, "Culture eats strategy for breakfast."

From collaboration to solution-seeking, click play to find out how you can become a better leader.

